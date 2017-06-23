State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Senate gave final approval Thursday to a $56.7 billion state budget that includes a big increase in funding for at-risk students, capping a four-month process that had been held up a bit by Republicans' push for teacher retirement changes.

The spending plan sent to Gov. Rick Snyder includes $48 million more for Flint's water crisis, bringing the total state commitment to nearly $300 million since the man-made disaster was discovered less than two years ago.

Overall spending would rise by at least $1.2 billion, or more than 2 percent, in the fiscal year that starts in October.

"We were able to increase spending in several key areas while making commonsense reductions in others and kept our overall spending in check," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell.

The two budget bills passed 26-11 and 23-14 in the GOP-controlled chamber, with Democrats and some Republicans opposed. The plan also includes an additional $110 million in spending for the current budget year.

The budget deal was finalized once GOP legislative leaders and Snyder agreed to the school retiree changes that soon will go the Republican governor's desk.

FBI says Flint airport attacker tried to buy gun in US

FLINT (AP) — The FBI says a Canadian man from Tunisia may have chosen to attack a police officer in Flint simply because it has an international airport.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, said investigators have found no personal connection between Amor Ftouhi and Flint or Michigan. But Flint's airport is called Bishop International Airport.

Gelios said Ftouhi "did want to identify an international airport."

The 49-year-old from Montreal is charged with stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck Wednesday. The officer is recovering.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism, but Gelios said the agency has "no information" that the attack was part of a wider terrorism plot.

The FBI also said Ftouhi tried unsuccessfully to buy a gun while in the United States for five days. Gelios made the disclosure Thursday during a news conference. He did not elaborate.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch said more charges are coming in the days ahead. Ftouhi is in custody until a bond hearing next week.

Family settles wrongful death lawsuit after inmate's suicide

BIG RAPIDS (AP) — Relatives of an inmate who died after hanging himself in a West Michigan jail cell have settled a lawsuit that alleged a deputy was watching Monday Night Football on TV instead of monitoring the man.

The federal wrongful death lawsuit against Mecosta County, the sheriff's office and the deputy was settled for $160,000, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

Raymond Paul Holmes died in 2015, two days after being taken from the Mecosta County Jail in Big Rapids to a hospital.

The lawsuit said the deputy was watching the Sept. 14 game with other inmates. It also says he had to retrieve his keys while the 32-year-old Holmes was hanging from a bed frame.

The newspaper reported that Holmes was arrested in August 2015 on drug charges.

Michigan Legislature OKs 114 public recreation projects

LANSING (AP) — The state Legislature has approved funding for 114 public recreation projects, ending — for now — a dispute over senators' attempt to fund even more.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously approved $47.6 million for 27 land acquisitions and 87 development projects proposed by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The fund consists of royalties paid by oil and gas companies for mineral rights.

It's used exclusively to buy and improve land for public recreation.

Senators had previously added an additional $7.7 million for 43 projects on top of the 114, but the House and Gov. Rick Snyder's administration opposed the move. A legal opinion from Attorney General Bill Schuette is pending.

Sen. Darwin Booher, R-Evart, said he expects the trust fund to recommend about 20 more projects in August.

Convicted murderer among Iraqi natives facing deportation

DETROIT (AP) — A man convicted of murder is among the more than 100 Iraqi nationals in the Detroit area rounded up by the U.S. government for deportation.

The Detroit News reported that Louis Akrawi, 69, served more than 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. He was accused of arranging a shooting that killed an innocent bystander in 1993.

The U.S. government wants to deport Akrawi and others with criminal records now that Iraq is willing to accept them. A judge is considering whether to suspend the deportations while the detainees try to persuade an immigration court to allow them to stay.

Akrawi's son, Victor Akrawi, said his father has weak knees, bad eyes and works in a coffee shop. He said sending him to Iraq would be "unfair."

Man arrested after 3-year-old finds gun, fatally shoots self

CLINTON TWP. (AP) — Police have arrested a man after a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun outside a suburban Detroit apartment complex and fatally shot himself.

Police said they believe the 29-year-old Mount Clemens man dropped the weapon from his pocket outside an apartment complex in Clinton Township and the child, identified as Cameron Dillard, picked it up. Police said the gun discharged, shooting the boy in the chest.

The child's parents took him to a hospital, where he died after the Tuesday shooting.

Police said someone took the gun from the scene and they're trying to find it.

Police said the man was found Tuesday night in Detroit and is on parole for a weapons charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office plans to review the case for possible charges.

Man charged in ex-girlfriend's slaying with children nearby

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been charged in the shooting death of his former girlfriend while her 4-year-old daughter was in the same room.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Earl Maxwell, 37, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder and gun charges.

Prosecutors said 42-year-old Latrese Morris-Dorsey was slain Sunday night in her home on Detroit's northwest side. Morris-Dorsey's 14-year-old son also was in the house at the time of her shooting.

On Tuesday, Maxwell turned himself in to police.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 5. A preliminary examination will be held July 12.

Driver enters plea deal in deaths of 2 bicyclists

JACKSON (AP) — A driver who authorities say struck and killed two bicyclists last year in southern Michigan is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea deal in the case.

Raymond McKnight, 76, of the Michigan community of Brooklyn pleaded no contest earlier this month to two misdemeanor counts of committing a moving violation causing death, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. His lawyer has said it was an accident, not criminal.

Authorities said McKnight was driving Oct. 7, 2016, in Jackson County's Norvell Township when the car struck 66-year-old Mary Massengill and 62-year-old Deborah Patterson. Massengill died at the scene and Patterson was taken to a hospital by helicopter but didn't survive.