State Briefs

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — Officials in a mid-Michigan county declared a state of emergency after heavy rains overnight left roads impassable and some damaged.

The declaration was made Friday in Isabella County, and state police helicopters and unmanned drones took to the air to assess damage, the Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant reported.

Authorities in other parts of Michigan warned people about unnecessary travel due to flooded roads and streets. State officials also activated Michigan's Emergency Operations Center Friday after the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.

In Isabella County, 90 roads were closed. No injuries were reported.

"It's probably some of the worst we've experienced in years," said Tony Casali, Isabella County Road Commission manager, who called the flooding "extreme."

Casali estimated damage in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In Mount Pleasant, vehicles were stuck in flooded parking lots and on some city streets after up to 6 inches of rain fell in some areas.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said water was deep enough Friday morning on some roads that vehicles were getting stuck. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Midland County's Lee Township Hall.

High winds and thunderstorms Thursday night and early Friday knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses, mostly in Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Powerboat operator reprimanded after circling freighter

BAY CITY (AP) — A powerboat operator has been reprimanded by race officials after circling a moving freighter while testing his vessel two days early on the Saginaw River.

The head of the management company for the Bay City Grand Prix told the Bay City Times that the operator has been warned not to test his boat before scheduled run times.

The newspaper reported that the 606-foot freighter was heading toward an open bridge Wednesday evening when it was lapped at least once by the powerboat, which was traveling at a high rate of speed. That area of the river is labeled a "no-wake" zone.

The Canadian driver still will compete in the weekend race. His name was not released.

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on sex assault charges

MASON (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said he molested them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. made his decision after hearing testimony from the alleged victims over two days and watching a campus police interview of Dr. Larry Nassar.

It is one of four Michigan criminal cases against Nassar following reports last year in the Indianapolis Star about how USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, mishandled complaints about sexual misconduct involving the doctor and coaches. Women and girls said the stories inspired them to step forward with detailed allegations of abuse, sometimes when their parents were in the exam room at MSU.

Nassar didn't testify nor did his lawyers offer an argument against sending the case to trial. The legal threshold in Michigan is probable cause, a low standard at the initial stages of a criminal case.

The final evidence Friday was a video of Nassar's 40-minute interview last August with a Michigan State police detective, who was investigating a complaint from a former gymnast, now in her 30s. He was not under arrest and spoke voluntarily.

Nassar will appear in court in Eaton County next Friday on assault charges involving two more gymnasts. He's separately charged in federal court in Grand Rapids with possessing child pornography.

Police find 547 cartons of cigarettes in Monroe County home

MONROE (AP) — Dozens of boxes of cigarettes worth about $40,000 have been recovered from a southeastern Michigan home.

The Monroe News reported that members of a police vice unit were assisting the state corrections department Thursday when they found 547 cartons of cigarettes while checking on a parolee in Monroe.

Most of the cartons still were in shipping boxes that had been delivered to a local gas station.

Police said a daughter of someone living at the house works at the gas station. The station owner is cooperating with police.

Bicyclists pedaling to Traverse City for cancer prevention

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A group of bicyclists is riding from Detroit to Traverse City to raise money for cancer prevention.

The 17 riders are expected to complete the 328-mile trip to the Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City sometime Sunday. They left the Fisher Building Arcade on Friday afternoon.

So far, they have raised about $75,000 to help support the Next Generation Choices Foundation, which focuses on education, policy and legislative measures aimed at aiding cancer prevention.

The group was expected to bike about 55 miles Friday and stop overnight in Fenton, near Flint. Saturday's ride to Big Rapids will be about 155 miles, with the final 118-mile leg coming Sunday.

This is the event's fifth year. Other riders are expected to join along the route.