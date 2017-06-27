Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

House Bill 4323 — State budget for fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, 2017: passed 64-43 in the House. The House vote on the budget bill described above.

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

House Bill 4313 — State education budget for 2017-18: passed 23-14 in the Senate. The final K-12 school aid, community college and university budgets for the fiscal year that begins Oct 1. This bill appropriates $16.608 billion, of which $1.838 billion is federal money. Of this total, $14.58 billion would go to K-12 public education, compared to $14.161 billion approved last year. Another $1.629 billion is for state universities, compared to $1.582 billion the prior year. Community colleges would get $399 million, up from $395 million last year.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4313 — State education budget for 2017-18: passed 72-35 in the House. The House vote on the education budget bill described above.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4427 — Regulate access to police body camera images: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To establish that police body camera recordings taken in a private place are exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. Individuals whose image is captured, owners of property seized or damaged in a crime, and some others could still request a copy of the recordings subject to privacy exemptions. Police body camera recordings would have to be kept for at least 30 days, or longer if there is an related investigation.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4557 — Authorize prison for bringing 26 cases of beer or wine into state: passed 36-1 in the Senate. To authorize up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for bringing more than around 26 cases of wine or beer into the state without all the required licenses mandated by the state. Smaller quantities would be subject to 93 days in jail.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4213 — Require court order to breathalyze minor who says no: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To establish that a police officer must get a court order to get a breath test for alcohol from a minor who objects. This is not related to drunk driving or vehicles, but to enforcement of a state law that bans minors from being in possession of alcohol. Recent court cases have suggested that doing this without a court order is unconstitutional.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Senate Bill 245 — Repeal switchblade ban: passed 106-1 in the House. To repeal the state law against owning, selling or possessing a switchblade knife, “the blade or blades of which can be opened by the flick of a button.” Reportedly, the ban is outdated and unevenly enforced.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Senate Bill 94 — Accelerate vehicle trade-in “sales tax on the difference”: passed 88-19 in the House. To accelerate the 24-year phase-in of a 2013 law that exempted from sales tax the value of a trade-in when buying a new vehicle. This would save buyers $28.7 million in 2021, which would gradually increase through 2028.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4608 — Exempt residential painters and decorators from licensure mandate: passed 62-45 in the House. To exempt painters and decorators from the licensure mandate imposed residential maintenance and alteration contractors.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Senate Bill 249 — Ban government discrimination against charter schools in property sales: passed 60-47 in the House. To prohibit a school district or local government from refusing to sell property to a charter or private school, or taking other actions designed to keep these potential conventional public school competitors from using property for a lawful educational purpose. Prohibited actions could also include imposing deed or zoning restrictions. A number of local governments and conventional school districts have adopted such restrictions in the past

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 2842 — Accelerating Individuals into the Workforce Act: Y

HR 1654 — Water Supply Permitting Coordination Act: Y

HR 1873 — Electricity Reliability and Forest Protection Act: Y

HR 2866 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Reducing Barriers for Relative Foster Parents Act: Y

HR 2847 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: Improving Services for Older Youth in Foster Care Act: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov