State Briefs

ROMULUS (AP) — Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open another fulfillment center in Michigan.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board today is expected to consider a $5 million grant for Amazon, which plans to spend up to $140 million to build a facility in Romulus and create 1,600 jobs.

Amazon was considering other Midwestern states and Canada for the facility, according to a memo prepared for the economic development board.

The state grant would help Amazon offset some of the costs for "substantial" road and other infrastructure improvements in Romulus.

In December 2016, the state approved a $7.5 million grant for Amazon to open a fulfillment center in Livonia and add 1,000 jobs. Construction is under way.

More boat safety enforcement in Michigan for 4th of July

LANSING (AP) — Michigan law enforcement plan increased enforcement of boating safety laws as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said this year's Operation Dry Water campaign runs from June 30 to July 2. The agency said hazardous accidents can happen when boating is combined with alcohol and drug use. Officials are asking boaters to operate watercraft while they're sober, wear a life jacket and take boating safety courses.

Lt. Tom Wanless, Michigan's boating law administrator with the agency, said the effects of alcohol and certain medications are increased on the water because of sun, heat, wind, motion and noise.

Boating under the influence is punishable in Michigan by fines of up to $500, community service and up to three months in jail.

Supreme Court decision on grant could affect Michigan case

LANSING (AP) — An attorney said a U.S. Supreme Court decision about aid to a church preschool could have an impact on a Michigan lawsuit.

Opponents are challenging a $2.5 million appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements. They say it violates the Michigan Constitution.

The case is pending.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was illegal for Missouri to reject a church for a preschool playground grant. John Bursch, an attorney for a Grand Rapids Catholic school, believes that opinion will be felt in Michigan.

Bursch said Michigan's ban on public aid to private schools was partly based on religious animus and should be declared illegal.

Meanwhile, Michigan has temporarily agreed not to send $2.5 million to private schools during the legal challenge by public school groups.

Flint airport officer stabbed during attack out of hospital

FLINT (AP) — The Flint, airport officer stabbed in the neck last week during what authorities are investigating as a terrorist act has been discharged from a hospital.

A spokeswoman for Hurley Medical Center said Lt. Jeff Neville was released Monday.

Neville was stabbed Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint. Authorities have said Amor Ftouhi, 49, stabbed Neville with a large knife after saying something similar to "you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die."

Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia, was immediately taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint with committing violence at an airport.

Doctors have said Neville's 12-inch wound caused significant bleeding, but it narrowly missed major arteries and a nerve.

Safe containing more than $4,000 stolen from Little League

BAY CITY (AP) — Officials said a safe containing more than $4,000 was stolen from a Little League building in mid-Michigan.

The Bay City Times reported the break-in at the Bay City Southwest Little League was discovered Saturday.

Board member Jill Stapish said several locks were cut on storage sheds, which held lawn equipment and field equipment, but nothing was taken. She said the safe was pried off a counter in the Little League's building and the safe was apparently loaded into a vehicle.

It's not the first time the Little League has been targeted for theft. The newspaper said about $500 worth of candy, about 250 returnable drink cans, equipment bags and baseballs were taken during a May 2015 break-in at a concession stand.