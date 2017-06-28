State Briefs

CONVIS TWP. (AP) — Cleanup crews are likely to be working this week and next week at an oil leak in Calhoun County.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said approximately 4,000 gallons of oil and 20,000 gallons of brine water leaked from a steel line at an oil well. The well belongs to Omimex Energy in Convis Township, northeast of Battle Creek.

The DEQ said the leak was discovered on private property on June 12.

A state geologist, Kristy Shimko, said there's no threat to public health or safety. She said the oil migrated to a low wet area, which has been isolated by a clay berm.

Michigan counties damaged by flooding begin recovery efforts

MIDLAND (AP) — Officials and residents of two central Michigan counties that were damaged by severe weather last week are beginning recovery efforts as floodwaters recede.

Isabella and Midland counties experienced flash flooding due to thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday morning. The Tittabawasee and Chippewa rivers receded below flood stage early Tuesday, but numerous roads in the area remained closed due to structural failures and standing water.

Road commissions in Isabella, Bay, Midland and Saginaw continue to report more cleared and opened roads.

Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Jenifier Boyer said at least 2,000 homes have been damaged and that officials are still counting.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar and other officials have asked Gov. Rick Snyder to seek federal emergency aid for the area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation. A news release says the governor must require a preliminary damage assessment or disaster declaration from the federal government within 30 days of the incident in order for FEMA resources to be made available.

Wind turbine blade breaks in rural mid-Michigan; no injuries

BLUMFIELD TWP. (AP) — A 160-foot wind turbine blade broke in rural mid-Michigan, leaving it dangling above a field.

NextEra Energy Resources spokesman Bryan Garner told The Saginaw News that workers were alerted to the break when the turbine in Saginaw County's Blumfield Township went offline on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Garner said investigators believe the break was an "isolated equipment issue" and it wasn't weather-related. He said such breaks are rare.

Plans call for the blade to be taken down and replaced.

The turbine is among 75 at the Tuscola Bay wind farm.

State computer system panned by many in child services area

LANSING (AP) — A three-year-old computer system that is the high-tech backbone of Michigan's child welfare agency is getting some tough reviews from the people who use it.

A state audit released Tuesday says 57 percent of survey respondents were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with a computer system known as MiSACWIS.

It's used by more than 7,000 people at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It processed $1 billion in child welfare payments by last fall and helps the state manage a variety of services for children.

State auditors received survey responses from 2,700 users. More than 50 percent said the computer system negatively impacted their ability to timely document case work.

In response, the human services department says improvements have been made in the months since the survey.

Fire at Michigan mulch facility could burn a week, officials say

MOTTVILLE TWP. (AP) — A fire at a mulch manufacturing facility in southwestern Michigan has been contained and could take a week to burn itself out, officials said Tuesday.

The fire started Monday afternoon in Mottville Township, near the Indiana state line, and fire departments from several counties in Michigan and Indiana responded.

White Pigeon Township Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Royce said about 15 acres burned at the roughly 35-acre property.

"There won't be much threat, but it's going to burn for a while," he said.

A firefighter was treated and released for smoke inhalation, WWMT-TV reported.

Michigan transportation officials shut down a highway in St. Joseph County, Michigan, as crews responded, but the roadway was back open Tuesday. Excavators and other heavy machinery were used to help fight the fire, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

A mulch business has operated at the site since the 1990s, and it was sold to a recycling business in December 2016, said Doug Kuhlman, Mottville Township's zoning administrator and code compliance officer. The fire burned piles of wood mulch, as well as a maintenance building and another building.

Fire officials said wind and piles of recyclable material made the fire difficult to contain. The cause is under investigation.