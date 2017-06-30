State Briefs

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials said this week that an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.

The discovery of a live silver carp June 22 about 9 miles from Lake Michigan raised fears that Asian carp might be evading an electric barrier meant to keep them out of the Great Lakes. It triggered a hunt by commercial fishers and crews with federal and state agencies using nets and devices that stun fish so they can be caught and examined.

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee said the search covers a 13-mile area and will continue through July 7.

The silver carp has been sent to Southern Illinois University to determine its age and where it came from.

Man convicted of murder in West Michigan road rage beating, death

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was beaten during what authorities call a road rage incident in West Michigan.

A Kent County Circuit Court jury returned the verdict Thursday in the case against Christian Hillman of Ada Township. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced July 24.

Sixty-four-year-old William "Andy" McFarlan of Caledonia died after being in hospice care for weeks with a severe brain injury since shortly after the Sept. 29, 2016, attack near Grand Rapids.

Authorities said Hillman, who had been riding a dirt bike, kicked McFarlan while the victim lay on the ground outside his pickup truck.

Defense attorney Michael Bartish referred to the incident as a fight, saying at some point Hillman lost control.

Prosecutor says Michigan health chief could face more charges

FLINT (AP) — A special prosecutor said the head of Michigan's health department could be hit with additional charges in the Flint water investigation.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease. Lyon is accused of covering up news of the outbreak in 2014 and 2015.

Special prosecutor Todd Flood told a judge Thursday that he might seek additional charges, depending on test results. He said he needs to "ferret that out."

Lyon is director of the Health and Human Services Department. He's pleaded not guilty. His lawyers want the case to move quickly.

Michigan's chief medical officer, Dr. Eden Wells, is charged with obstruction of justice.

Rich Baird, an adviser to Gov. Rick Snyder, told state employees that the charges are an "incredible overreach."

Cops comb for bald man who swiped Rogaine in Detroit area

DEARBORN (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit can skip barbershops as they search for a man who stole a hair growth product.

This guy is bald.

Dearborn police have security video of a bald man who is suspected of stealing Rogaine from a Walgreens store on June 22. Investigators said the man put seven boxes in a bag and dashed. He was wearing a shirt that said, "Air Force Dad."

Police Chief Ron Haddad said it's "not the most hair-raising crime," but he wants the public's help. Police said the bald man could strike again because it takes many months of consistent use to grow hair.

Hunter gets jail, big fine in illegal deer bait case

ITHACA (AP) — A man convicted of dumping illegal loads of corn and sugar beets to lure deer in central Michigan has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Dexter Sysak of Saginaw County can't hunt again until 2023. He also must pay roughly $15,000 in fines.

Sysak, 40, was accused of excessive baiting, killing a nine-point deer over bait and failing to wear hunter orange last November. The incident occurred at an old golf course in Gratiot County.

Conservation Officer Joseph Myers said someone made an anonymous tip to the state's poaching hotline. He described the trail of deer bait as a "cobblestone road of sugar beets."

Sysak was sentenced last week.

Forest tent caterpillars ravaging northern Michigan trees

LANSING (AP) — Trees in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula are dealing with a periodic attack from forest tent caterpillars.

The caterpillars strip leaves from oaks, aspens and sugar maples. The Department of Natural Resources says widespread outbreaks happen every 10-15 years.

Forest health specialist Roger Mech said trees rarely die from tent caterpillar defoliation unless already weakened by drought or other stresses.

Caterpillar feeding has ended for this season, so spraying insecticides is no longer an effective control method. Instead, landowners should make sure affected trees get at least 1 inch of water per week during the growing season. Applying a slow-release fertilizer in the fall can help them recover.

Removing dead or ailing trees can keep others in a woodlot healthy by providing more sunlight and reducing competition for nutrients.