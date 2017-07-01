State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The ex-wife of a former Greenville police chief who used her husband's health insurance after they divorced in 2014 has been sentenced for health care fraud.

Christine Reiss said she thought a jury would find her innocent.

She was sentenced Thursday to 50 days in jail, with credit for 50 days she spent behind bars while awaiting sentencing. She also was placed on probation and must complete community service.

Christine Reiss paid $110,000 in restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield. A jury earlier convicted her of three counts of health care fraud and acquitted her of seven counts.

Former Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss in May pleaded no contest to health care fraud. He resigned in February as public safety director in the city after serving in the position since 2013.

Mark Reiss formerly worked for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on more sex assault charges

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to stand trial in Michigan in another sexual assault case.

An Eaton County judge made the ruling Friday after three alleged victims testified against Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar, 53, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Last week, an Ingham County judge ordered Nassar to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said they were molested while seeking treatment for injuries. He separately faces child pornography charges in federal court.

Nassar and MSU also are being sued by dozens of women and girls. A motion filed Friday in federal court seeks to add 23 more plaintiffs.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics is a defendant in some of the lawsuits.

Canadian immigration consultant sentenced in smuggling case

DETROIT (AP) — A 38-year-old Canadian immigration consultant has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a scheme to illegally smuggle people into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit said Iram Jafri of Windsor, Ontario, also was ordered Friday to pay a $200,000 fine. She pleaded guilty in February.

Visas were obtained fraudulently from 2011 through last year for more than 100 people living illegally in the United States.

People receiving the documents were instructed to go to a company in Canada. They re-entered the U.S. from Windsor through Detroit and paperwork requesting non-immigrant professional visas was later submitted for some.

Court records say thousands of dollars were accepted as payment to an immigration consulting firm.

DNA from 2 Michigan rivers show no signs of Asian carp

LANSING (AP) — State officials are reporting that environmental DNA samples from two rivers in southwestern Michigan show no signs of Asian carp.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Friday that none of the 260 samples collected May 1 from the St. Joseph and Kalamazoo rivers indicate the presence of genetic material for silver or bighead carp.

Officials say concern over the invasive fish is high in Michigan following the June 22 capture of a live silver carp in a Chicago-area waterway. It was caught about 9 miles from Lake Michigan and beyond an electric barrier system designed to keep Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

The fish have voracious appetites for plankton — tiny plants and animals on which nearly all fish depend at some point in life.

Prosecutor declines to charge shooter in road-rage case

SPARTA (AP) — A prosecutor said a man who fatally shot another during a road-rage dispute in West Michigan won't face criminal charges.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday that prosecutors couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the 43-year-old shooter didn't act in self-defense, the Grand Rapids Press reported. The man had a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.

Twenty-year-old Donald Dudley of Bailey died following the shooting in May near Sparta. His 18-year-old brother was seriously injured.

The men were in a car driven by a 22-year-old woman. She initially fled after shots were fired, but stopped and called 911.

Becker wrote in a report that the brothers were the aggressor, with the altercation being "at least two-on-one." WOOD-TV reported the shooter told investigators he acted in self-defense.