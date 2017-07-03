Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

House Bill 4759 — Sell Senate's former office building in Lansing: passed 107-0 in the House.

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

Senate Bill 274 — Restrict opioid prescription quantities: passed 36-1 in the Senate. To restrict the amount of opioid pain pills a doctor may prescribe to a seven-day supply for acute conditions and 30 days for chronic ones.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Senate Bill 270 — Require bona fide prescriber-patient relationship” for opioid prescription: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To require a doctor have a “bona fide prescriber-patient relationship” before prescribing opioid and other painkillers that are subject to abuse.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4559 — Let beer and wine cartel members hold tastings for staff: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To permit the handful of members in the state-protected beer and wine wholesale and distribution cartel to hold educational product sampling sessions for employees.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Senate Bill 160 — License Polaris Slingshot-type vehicles as a motorcycle: passed 68-39 in the House. To revise the regulations on motorcycles in the state vehicle code so they also apply to “autocycles,” in particular to three-wheeled vehicles like the Polaris Slingshot. Under current law, vehicles like this happen to fit a particular definition requiring they be enclosed and have other car-like features such as windshields and wipers

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Senate Bill 248 — Create World War I centennial commission: passed 105-2 in the House. To create a state World War I centennial commission that would plan and encourage activities to commemorate the centennial of World War I. Also called The Great War, World War I was the first fully “industrialized” war. It began in August 1914 and ended Nov. 11, 1918; the United States entered in April 1917. The Senate approved the bill unanimously in April.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4355 — Ban police sex with prostitutes: passed 93-14 in the House. To repeal an exemption that allows police to have sex with a prostitute as part of an investigation.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4584 — Mandate giving spina bifida information to new parents: passed 64-43 in the House. To mandate that a physician or other medical provider give an expecting mother or new parent specified information about spina bifida if this is detected in a fetus or newborn. Opponents are concerned that these tests produce a large number of false-positive results.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Senate Bill 245 — Repeal switchblade ban: passed 106-1 in the House. To repeal the state law against owning, selling or possessing a switchblade knife. Reportedly, the ban is outdated and unevenly enforced.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4170 — Authorize more comprehensive "do not resuscitate"-type forms: passed 106-1 in the House. To authorize a process for creating a standardized form for individuals to express their wishes regarding medical treatment and end of life care, which is called Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment. This would be like the current “do not resuscitate” form, but with more details.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 3004 — Kate's Law: Y

HR 3003 — No Sanctuary for Criminals Act: Y

HR 1500 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: Robert Emmet Park Act of 2017: Y

HR 1215 — Protecting Access to Care Act of 2017: Y

HR 220 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: To authorize the expansion of an existing hydroelectric project, and for other purposes: Y

HR 497 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Santa Ana River Wash Plan Land Exchange Act: Y

H.Res. 397 — On motion to suspend the rules and agree: Solemnly reaffirming the commitment of the United States to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's principle of collective defense as enumerated in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty: Y

HR 2258 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Active Duty Voluntary Acquisition of Necessary Credentials for Employment Act: Y

HR 2547 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Veterans Expanded Trucking Opportunities Act of 2017: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov