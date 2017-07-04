State Briefs

ORANGEVILLE (AP) — Authorities said a woman died after jumping into a West Michigan lake to help her husband following a collision between a boat and a personal watercraft.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Melanie Cybulski of Hastings died Sunday after being found floating on her back and not breathing following the crash a day earlier on Gun Lake.

Sgt. Julie Jones said 54-year-old boater Eric Cybulski jumped into the water to help 18-year-old Jacob Baker of Grand Rapids after the teen was floating face-down in the lake following the collision. He and others held the teen's head out of water, but he began to tire, and his wife jumped in to help him.

Neither Cybulski was wearing a life jacket.

Baker and Eric Cybulski also were treated at hospitals.

Cop's fatal shooting of Michigan man, 73, ruled justified

MANISTEE (AP) — The Manistee County prosecutor has ruled that a police officer's actions in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man were justified.

Authorities said Manistee police officer Doug Vansickle shot Lee Pat Milks on March 28 after he came out of the house with a gun and told the officer to leave. Police said the officer was conducting ordinance enforcement.

Manistee officials said the officer told Milks to drop the weapon, but he didn't comply and pointed it at the officer, so Vansickle fired.

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Manistee County Prosecutor Jason Hagg said the officer had reasonable belief he faced "imminent danger of death or great bodily harm" when he fired. Manistee's public safety director agreed with the finding.

Michigan: No personal data will be given to Trump commission

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's secretary of state said she will comply with some requests for voter information from President Donald Trump's voting commission, but personal data won't be released.

Ruth Johnson posted a response on Facebook on Monday, five days after the commission said it was asking states for information, including partial Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

Birth years are fair game, but Johnson said Michigan law puts a shield on Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers. She said some basic voter information has been public for decades, including registrations and election participation history.

Trump's national commission was formed to investigate allegations of U.S. election fraud. Michigan found that at least 31 people voted twice last fall, although their names haven't been released.

New editions of Michigan duck stamp and prints released

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Duck Hunters Association and the state Department of Natural Resources are introducing the 2017 collector's edition Michigan duck stamp and prints.

The Michigan Waterfowl Stamp Program was established in 1976 and has become popular with hunters, conservationists and collectors around the nation.

Proceeds from the stamp sales are used for projects that help conserve wetlands and other waterfowl habitat.

This year's duck stamp features a pair of northern shovelers, painted by wildlife artist Guy Crittenden of Richmond, Virginia.

People interested in buying limited-edition prints and collector's edition stamps can learn more at www.michigan.gov/waterfowl.