State Briefs

Man dies after being thrown from personal watercraft

DOWAGIAC (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being thrown from a personal watercraft and hit by the vehicle at a lake in southwestern Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday at Magician Lake in Cass County. The sheriff's department says 28-year-old Derek Jackson of Gobles hit a wave and was thrown from the watercraft. He was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Joseph County, Indiana, coroner's office determined that Jackson drowned. The Cass County sheriff's department says the crash is under investigation.

Flint airport officer stabbed in attack joins July 4 parade

FENTON (AP) — The officer who was stabbed in an attack at a Flint, Michigan, airport has participated in Fenton's Freedom Festival Parade.

WDIV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tGlPvj ) onlookers cheered Tuesday as Lt. Jeff Neville rode by in an SUV pulling a float for the organization Concern Over Police Safety. Neville says the support "means an awful lot."

Neville needed several surgeries after he was stabbed in the neck last month at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) is charged in the attack and being held in jail without bond.

Authorities consider it a possible act of terrorism. They say the 49-year-old Canadian man, a native of Tunisia, yelled "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.

Crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured.

Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees' nest out of the garage.

Homeowner Mike Tingley says that while he's sad about his garage, he's happy the incident wasn't worse.

Tingley says "everyone is safe and that's the main thing."