State Briefs

FLINT (AP) — A Tunisia native who lives in Canada repeated the Arabic phrase for "God is great" prior to his arraignment Wednesday in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint.

Amor Ftouhi said "Allahu Akbar" before the proceeding started in federal court in Flint, according to The Flint Journal.

He was indicted earlier Wednesday on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Ftouhi, 49, of Montreal, Quebec, is accused of stabbing Bishop International Airport police Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck June 21 with a large knife.

Authorities have said Ftouhi referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and yelled "Allahu Akbar" at the time Neville was attacked. The attack was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

The FBI has said Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, New York, on June 16. The FBI said he bought a knife in the U.S.

Man dies after being thrown from personal watercraft

DOWAGIAC (AP) — Authorities said a man has died after being thrown from a personal watercraft and hit by the vehicle at a lake in southwestern Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday at Magician Lake in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff's Department said 28-year-old Derek Jackson of Gobles hit a wave and was thrown from the watercraft.

Jackson was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead. The St. Joseph County, Indiana, coroner's office determined that Jackson drowned.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department said the crash is under investigation.

Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

GRAND BLANC TWP. (AP) — A Flint-area man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.

Crews responding to the home in Genesee County’s Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured.

Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette said the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees' nest out of the garage.

Homeowner Mike Tingley said that while he's sad about his garage, he's happy the incident wasn't worse. He said "everyone is safe and that's the main thing."

Judge extends suspension of Michigan aid to private schools

DETROIT (AP) — A judge said she's leaning toward an injunction that would stop $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.

Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens heard arguments Wednesday from lawyers for the state and a coalition of public school groups.

Opponents are challenging the appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements. They say it violates the Michigan Constitution's ban on aid for private schools.

Stephens said an earlier freeze will remain in effect until at least Aug. 1 when she'll decide whether to order an injunction.

The Court of Claims judge wants lawyers to file arguments on the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. The Supreme Court said it was illegal for Missouri to deny a grant for a preschool playground at a church.

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick wants prison sentence set aside

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is continuing efforts to get his public corruption sentence tossed aside.

Kilpatrick has filed a motion asking a federal judge to vacate an order that he serve 28 years in prison. He was found guilty in 2013 after resigning in 2008 as mayor due to another scandal.

Kilpatrick is being held in a federal prison in Oklahoma. He argues in a motion filed last week that he was convicted of activities that were not against the law and received inadequate assistance from his trial attorney.

He also claims to only have 96 cents in a prison account that allows him to pay for personal items and telephone calls.

A federal appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court have said they will not review Kilpatrick's case.

Construction starts on Consumers Energy wind turbine project

COLUMBIA TWP. (AP) — Construction of a new Consumers Energy wind turbine project is taking place in Michigan.

The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. said it broke ground last week on Cross Winds Energy Park II in Tuscola County's Columbia Township.

Lead contractor White Construction started building access roads and will begin constructing concrete foundations within two weeks for 19 turbines.

White Construction was the contractor for Consumers Energy's Lake Winds Energy Park near Ludington.

Consumers Energy said construction on Park II is expected to be completed by year's end and it will go into commercial operation in January. The company has pushed up construction on Cross Winds Energy Park III to 2019 instead of 2022, with plans for commercial operation in 2020.