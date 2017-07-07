State Briefs

EAST LANSING (AP) — Three former Michigan State football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university.

School spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday that Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy. The three were dismissed from the football team last month after criminal charges against them were made public.

King was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person. Vance and Corley face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The university also conducted a Title IX investigation. Attorney Shannon Smith, who represents King, described that investigation as a rush to judgment.

State trooper gives ride, warning to I-75 scooter rider

WEST BRANCH (AP) — A 76-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter down the shoulder of I-75 in northern Michigan received a warning and a ride home from a Michigan State Police trooper.

State police said the woman had finished shopping in West Branch on Wednesday afternoon and instead of taking a safer, legal route home, decided to take the expressway.

The Bay City Times reported that after several people called state police to report the slow-moving scooter traveler, Trooper Jeff Devine flagged the woman down, loaded the scooter into his patrol car and gave her a ride to her home about 3 miles away. She had already traveled about 1 mile on the highway.

Devine issued the woman a warning.

Lawsuit settled over Michigan jail's mail delivery policies

HOWELL (AP) — A federal lawsuit over the distribution of a journal titled Prison Legal News at a Michigan jail has been settled.

WHMI-FM reported that under the agreement the Livingston County Jail must accept up to 30 subscriptions per month of the publication addressed to specific inmates. The jail also must deliver up to 30 books per month addressed to specific inmates.

Prison Legal News sued the Sheriff's Department in 2011, saying a policy of limiting mail banned the delivery of its journal and was unconstitutional.

Livingston County denied any wrongdoing.

Sheriff Mike Murphy, who took over as sheriff after the lawsuit was filed, noted that the average length of stay for inmates at the jail is 14 days. He said many inmates will be released before getting the publication.

Alcohol may have had role in Detroit boy's death, police say

DETROIT (AP) — Police are investigating whether alcohol had a role in the death of an 8-year-old Detroit boy.

Authorities said the boy was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at this home Wednesday night. Police spokesman Dan Donakowski told The Detroit News that relatives indicated the boy may have consumed an alcoholic drink made by a family friend.

An autopsy will be performed.

Detroit firefighters union says city bought wrong body armor

DETROIT (AP) — Union officials say ballistic vests purchased for Detroit firefighters and emergency technicians aren't right for the job because they don't protect against stabbings.

The Detroit Fire Fighters Association has filed two grievances with the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, The Detroit News reported. The union argues that Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones circumvented the workers' contract by purchasing the vests without discussing it with the union or a committee of department and union officials.

Jones said he bought the right vests. He said vests that protect against stabbings are cumbersome, and that bulletproof vests provide defense from most attacks with sharp objects.

"There is nothing that will protect you against every possible scenario, but I decided to start somewhere," he said. "When you're talking about stab protection, those vests add a lot of weight, and the force it would take to stab through a bulletproof vest is incredible."

The union's president, Mike Nevin, said the vests from Kentucky-based Galls LLC don't protect against stabbings, which he says are the top danger for Detroit firefighters and EMTs.