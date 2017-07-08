State Briefs

MASON (AP) — An audit so far has found that nearly $5 million is missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.

The disclosure was made Friday during a court hearing for the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, who is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos.

Wehrle's attorney, Lawrence Nolan, said $5 million is a "new high-water mark."

The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres worth more than $1 million in Williamston. Nolan said money from Wehrle's family could have paid for it. Retired Bishop Carl Mengeling said priests usually live on church grounds.

A Lansing-area judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send Wehrle to trial.

The hearing will resume Sept. 1 with testimony from Bishop Earl Boyea.

Hep A cases still rising in Detroit and suburbs; 10 dead

DETROIT (AP) — Hepatitis A cases in southeastern Michigan are rising, with nearly 190 confirmed since last August, including 10 deaths.

It's described as a tenfold increase over the previous 11-month period. The state says there have been nearly 190 cases through June 26.

Michigan's chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, said hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine but most adults don't have it.

Hepatitis A can spread through sharing drugs, sexual activity and close contact. Symptoms include yellowing of the skin, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and abdominal pain. Symptoms typically last less than two months.

Humane Society seeks homes for cats rescued from hoarder

PLYMOUTH (AP) — The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Plymouth says it's in desperate need of people to adopt nearly 50 cats that were rescued from a hoarder.

Investigators found the cats in an elderly man's rundown trailer home, where remains of dead animals had been stored in plastic containers. The man has been relocated.

The society says many of the cats were very ill.

Lynx point Siamese mixes, grey tabbies, brown tabbies and others are available for adoption. All have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Those in need have been given medical care.

The society says some could be house cats, but most are better suited to outdoor life as "barn cats." They're being offered free to qualified adopters.

Court hears arguments in dispute over jobless fraud mess

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has heard arguments in a case that is testing the state's legal obligations to thousands of people who were wrongly accused of unemployment fraud.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration admits that a computer system with no human supervision accused people of fraud. Tax refunds were seized, and the accused were hit with penalties and fines.

The issue for the appeals court Friday was a technical one: Did the plaintiffs wait too long to sue? Attorney Jennifer Lord says no. She says the harm didn't happen until money was taken. Lord earlier won in the Court of Claims.

The courtroom was packed with victims. Judge Paul Gadola apologized for the arcane nature of the arguments. He promised a decision in "fairly short order."

Michigan doctor in mutilation case seeks release from jail

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor at the center of a female genital mutilation investigation is asking a judge to release her from jail while she awaits trial.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala has been in custody since her arrest in April. In a court filing Friday, her lawyer says Nagarwala isn't a risk to the public and won't flee. Authorities have her passport.

Shannon Smith says house arrest with electronic monitoring would be enough. Federal Judge Bernard Friedman has released two other people, including the owner of a clinic where the alleged crimes occurred.

Nagarwala is accused of cutting at least six girls at a clinic in suburban Detroit. She denies the charges.

Smith said Nagarwala performed a "religious rite of passage that is sacred" to a Muslim sect, the Dawoodi Bohra.