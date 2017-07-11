State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls plans to plead guilty to unrelated charges of possession of child pornography.

A court document shows that Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court today to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at MSU, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area. They say he molested them with ungloved hands during treatments for various injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

Youth pastor charged with assault five years later

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager on a Michigan train while working as a youth pastor in 2012.

Blaine Faircloth Jr., 33, appeared in a District Court near Ann Arbor last Thursday and was released on bond. The Ann Arbor News said he was extradited from Tennessee.

Faircloth is accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl on a Chicago-to-Dearborn Amtrak train. The charges involve using his role as a youth pastor to coerce the alleged victim.

It's not clear where Faircloth was living in Tennessee when the charges were filed.

Coast Guard station in Traverse City gets new commander

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City has a new top officer.

Cmdr. Nathan Coulter assumed command of the station during a ceremony Monday. He’s taken over for Cmdr. Gregory Matyas, who has held the post for the past two years.

Coulter was previously based at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska.

The Traverse City station has 120 active duty and civilian personnel, as well as 40 Coast Guard auxiliarists. They conduct homeland security and maritime safety missions across Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and the northern half of Lake Huron.

Rear Adm. June Ryan, commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District, presided over Monday’s ceremony.

Former defense official running against Bishop for Congress

LANSING (AP) — Elissa Slotkin, who served as acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs in the Obama administration, is running for a Michigan congressional seat.

The Democrat announced her candidacy Monday for the 8th District seat held by second-term Republican Rep. Mike Bishop. The GOP-leaning district stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs.

Slotkin, of Holly, grew up in Michigan and spent the past 15 years in various U.S. intelligence, national security and defense roles during the Obama and Bush administrations. She says she is proud to have worked for Republican and Democratic leaders, and plans to put "the community's needs over partisanship" if elected to Congress.

At the Pentagon, she says she negotiated sensitive matters including the fight against ISIS and the U.S. response to Russian aggression.

Events to honor 2 bailiffs killed during 2016 escape attempt

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A memorial walk and candlelight vigil are planned to honor two bailiffs who were killed last year during an inmate's escape attempt from a southwestern Michigan courthouse.

The events honoring Ronald Kienzle and Joseph Zangaro are scheduled for tonight. Participants will walk from the Berrien County courthouse to the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial.

Larry Gordon of Coloma Township was arrested in April 2016 and accused of holding a 17-year-old girl hostage for two weeks and giving her methamphetamines in exchange for sex. Authorities say the 44-year-old was handcuffed July 11, 2016, when he disarmed and wounded one deputy at the courthouse, then shot the two bailiffs before being fatally shot by other bailiffs.

Kienzle and Zangaro were honored in May at a national law enforcement memorial service.