State Briefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional budget writers are proposing to overrule President Donald Trump's call for eliminating a program that funds Great Lakes cleanup efforts.

A House appropriations subcommittee is scheduled to consider a bill today that includes $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The program started under President Barack Obama. It pays for removing toxic pollution from harbors and river mouths, restoring wetlands, fighting invasive species and preventing harmful algae outbreaks.

The program enjoys widespread bipartisan support in the eight states adjoining the Great Lakes.

Trump's spending plan for 2018 recommends killing the program and others that support regional environmental cleanups.

“While the appropriations process is not yet finalized, this legislation is a critical first step,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said Tuesday. “As co-chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force, I look forward to working with both Republicans and Democrats to protect and strengthen the Great Lakes.”

Michigan sports doctor pleads guilty in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of female athletes pleaded guilty Tuesday in a separate case that was a slam-dunk for prosecutors: thousands of images of child pornography discovered in his trash.

Dr. Larry Nassar acknowledged that he dumped computer hard drives and paid $49 to have a laptop's memory wiped clean last fall to "impede and obstruct" investigators who were hearing widespread allegations from women and girls that he had sexually assaulted them.

Nassar, 53, pleaded guilty to three charges in federal court in western Michigan, each carrying up to 20 years in prison. Federal sentences for more than one crime typically run at the same time, but it's possible that U.S. District Judge Janet Neff could order separate, consecutive punishments for Nassar when he is sentenced Nov. 27.

Nassar was a sports doctor at MSU who specialized in treating campus gymnasts and others from around the state. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

His career began to collapse last summer after the Indianapolis Star reported how USA Gymnastics mishandled complaints about sexual misconduct involving the doctor and coaches. Women and girls said they felt empowered to speak up after the newspaper published its stories.

Nassar now is awaiting trial in three cases alleging that he sexually molested a total of nine girls at his campus clinic, home or a gymnastics club in the Lansing area. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney said Nassar intends to proceed to trial.

West Michigan man resentenced in juvenile lifer case

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A man who was sentenced to life in prison without parole as a teenager nearly 50 years ago may soon be released.

At 17, Bobby Gene Griffin was handed Michigan's then-automatic life without parole sentence for the 1967 murder of Minnie Peaples, 84, the Herald-Palladium reported. The law has since changed to say juveniles convicted of murder can't receive mandatory life sentences.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the change is retroactive — meaning that anyone already in prison who was a juvenile when committing the murder is entitled to a resentencing hearing.

Griffin and three other people broke into Peaples' home in Benton Harbor when he was 16 years old. Court records say Griffin beat Peaples to death and sexually assaulted her while the others searched her home for valuables.

Griffin, now 67, expressed remorse in court Monday and acknowledged that he can't reverse his actions.

Judge Scott Schofield resentenced Griffin to 40-60 years behind bars with credit for nearly 50 years. He's immediately eligible for parole and is expected to be released.

Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Peaples' grandchildren have expressed disappointment in the decision.

Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught in Michigan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a gang member and suspected armed robber on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Michigan.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday announced 22-year-old Samuel Steel of Copperas Cove, Texas, was caught in Kalamazoo.

A DPS statement says Monday's arrest near some apartments was the result of a tip, with a reward of up to $5,000 to be paid.

Records show Steel had been wanted since last September after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery in Copperas Cove. Officials say Steel was among several armed men accused of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint at an apartment complex.

Copperas Cove is about 60 miles north of Austin.

10 head of cattle die in crash along I-69 in Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — About 10 head of cattle died after a semitrailer carrying them to Michigan overturned along I-69 in eastern Indiana.

Police said the truck driven by Chester Smith of Stanton, Kentucky, crashed on an exit ramp at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Smith told police a car forced him off the ramp about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Star Press reported the truck was hauling 38 head of cattle from Springfield, Kentucky, to Plainview, Michigan. The animals were trapped in the trailer, some injured so badly they had to be put down with gunshots.

By 10:30 a.m., about six hours after the crash, about 10, some of them dead, had been removed. Authorities called for a dump truck to remove the dead animals.

Police said Smith and a passenger were unhurt.

Michigan gets new top economic development official

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's new top economic development official says communities of all sizes around the state should benefit from economic development efforts.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. executive committee on Tuesday approved Jeff Mason as its new CEO, effective immediately. Approval comes two weeks after Gov. Rick Snyder recommended Mason to oversee the state's marketing and business attraction arm.

Snyder also has appointed Mason president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Mason said in a statement that: "Key to our continued growth is ongoing support for communities of all sizes around the state and the ongoing development of the talent pipeline."

Mason, 58, succeeds Steve Arwood, who recently stepped down as MEDC chairman and president/chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Indiana girl dies after being pulled from water in Michigan

GALIEN TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a 7-year-old Indiana girl has died after being pulled from a swimming hole in rural southwestern Michigan.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department said Sadie Geigler of Michigan City was taken Monday night to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rescuers had responded to a report of a drowning at a rural property in Galien Township, which is located near the Michigan-Indiana state line. Authorities said two other girls were swimming with her and tried unsuccessfully to help her. They weren't injured.

The death is under investigation by the Sheriff's Department.

Tribal casino in Indiana looks toward filling 1,200 jobs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Four job fairs are being planned for positions at the tribal casino that's under construction in northern Indiana.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians expects to have about 1,200 positions at the casino in South Bend when it opens early next year.

The job fairs are July 22 and Sept. 9 at Jackson Middle School in South Bend, with the others Aug. 5 at Four Winds Field and Oct. 3 at Century Center.

The South Bend Tribune reported that Pokagon spokeswoman Paige Risser wouldn't disclose pay ranges for the jobs, saying only that they'll be "market competitive." Risser said she couldn't yet specify an opening date for the casino.

The Pokagon Band currently has Four Winds casinos at three southwestern Michigan locations, with its largest in New Buffalo.