State Briefs

FLINT (AP) — A Michigan funeral home has been shut down after inspections found maggots on the floor of a garage where unrefrigerated bodies were being stored, according to the state.

The mortuary science licenses of the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint and manager O'Neil Swanson II are suspended, Michigan's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department said Wednesday.

Numerous complaints led to investigations that determined the funeral home smelled of decomposing bodies and the garage where bodies were stored was not air-conditioned. Some of the bodies were in the garage up to five months, the state said.

Swanson Funeral Home operates prominent facilities in Detroit. A woman who answered the phone Wednesday at one of the Detroit facilities said they were not affiliated with the Flint funeral home.

The Flint funeral home could be subject to fines by the state.

A formal complaint filed this week by the state Attorney General's office includes:

— An unannounced inspection in May found five bodies in cardboard cremation containers that had been at the funeral home for more than 72 hours. One of the bodies had been there close to a month. Only one was embalmed.

— A September 2016 inspection found the preparation room was "unsanitary" and "the hand wash sink contained what appeared to be dried blood, hair and pieces of tissue." Ten bodies also were being stored in cardboard cremation containers in the garage for more than 72 hours. Only one of the bodies had been embalmed. One of the bodies that had not been embalmed was in the garage for about six weeks.

— Remains of two unrefrigerated bodies were found in October 2015 in the funeral home's garage. The remains were in cardboard cremation containers, stacked atop one another against a back wall. The bodies were of people who had died in 2014.

— A May 2, 2012, complaint to the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration alleged that employees at the funeral home worked without protective gear and were exposed to bodily fluids of the deceased.

About 24K Michigan customers lose electricity amid storms

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan utilities reported about 24,000 customers lost power Tuesday night and Wednesday as severe storms rolled across the state.

DTE Energy said 22,000 of its customers in southeastern Michigan lost service after thunderstorms and high winds blew through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. It said Oakland and Wayne counties were hardest hit.

DTE said additional outages were likely if more severe weather hit the region again as predicted Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Consumers Energy reported more than 1,800 customers without service Wednesday afternoon.

Church treasurer gets jail after more than $40,000 missing

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A church treasurer in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation after more than $40,000 in church funds was reported missing.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reported Cecily Cogswell-Finehout of Benton Harbor also was ordered last month to pay $42,055 in restitution for embezzling from the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Coloma, where she was treasurer for two years.

Some checks from church members were cashed, but no records were kept that they were received.

Cogswell-Finehout, 34, told authorities she had been writing unauthorized checks to herself from the church's bank account. She said she used the money to help pay her bills.

Authorities said the embezzlement took place between March 2015 and this past January.

Michigan 12-year-old rescues toddler from pool, sheriff says

UNION TWP. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy rescued a toddler who slipped and fell into a pool in Isabella County.

Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main said Brayden Armstrong of Kent City went to the pool at a Days Inn and Suites in Union Township to fetch some clothes Tuesday afternoon when he noticed a 3-year-old boy underwater. Brayden pulled him out and carried him to a hallway, where the toddler's mother performed CPR until the child regained consciousness.

The 3-year-old was breathing and crying when deputies arrived.

Main said the toddler was underwater for about two minutes. He said the toddler's parents work at the hotel.

Brayden was visiting a Central Michigan University wrestling camp. He told the Saginaw News, "If there's ever any trouble, you just have to act in a good way."

Events to mark 104th anniversary of President Ford's birth

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Events marking the 104th anniversary of President Gerald Ford's birth are planned for Grand Rapids.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation will host a lecture today and a wreath-laying tribute Friday in Grand Rapids.

The lecture, "Why Trade Matters," will be delivered in the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum auditorium by Carla Hills. She was Ford's Housing and Urban Development secretary and later a trade representative.

The wreath-laying will be conducted at Ford's tomb.

The museum also will host a community event July 22 marking the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. The commissioning ceremony, live from Virginia, will be shown inside and outside the facility.

Ford, who died in 2006, was a Grand Rapids congressman before becoming vice president and then president following Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation.