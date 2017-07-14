State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Democratic Party and activists opposing President Donald Trump are teaming up to host a dozen town halls as congressional Republicans try to replace the federal health care law.

The party and Indivisible groups said Thursday they will hold the forums across the state, including six in the Detroit area. Others will occur in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, Muskegon, Saginaw and Bay County.

Some will start as early as Sunday, while others are scheduled for August and September.

Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon said the town halls will provide people with a way to "get their questions answered and learn what they can do to protect health care."

State: Overdose deaths up last year; most involve opioids

LANSING (AP) — State officials said this week that overdose deaths jumped by 18 percent last year in Michigan, with the majority of cases involving opioid abuse.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that nearly 1,700 of the 2,335 overdose deaths in 2016 were opioid-related.

There were 1,275 opioid-related deaths in 2015.

Opioids include heroin, prescription opioids and nonpharmaceutical fentanyl.

The state's Health and Human Services department has launched a media campaign to raise awareness about opioid use, treatment options and proper storage and disposal of prescription drugs.

Earlier this year, Michigan received more than $16 million in Opioid State Targeted Response funds from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant is being used to promote prevention and increase access to treatment by funding state initiatives.

Snyder OKs new recreation projects, allows switchblades

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed laws authorizing additional outdoor recreation and land acquisition projects in 87 Michigan communities while also lifting a state prohibition against switchblades.

Other legislation enacted Thursday limits local governments' ability to keep buildings from being sold to charter schools and authorizes the sale of a former state Senate office building.

The bills are among 15 signed Thursday, as Snyder continues reviewing a flurry of measures approved before the Republican-led Legislature broke for much of the summer.

Lawmakers say the ban against spring-assistance knives is unnecessary and enforcement was uneven.

Snyder approved $47.6 million for 27 land acquisitions and 87 development projects proposed by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The fund consists of royalties paid by oil and gas companies for mineral rights.

Man sentenced to life in woman's death after Halloween party

MONROE (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for killing a woman after a 2014 Halloween party in southeastern Michigan and stashing her body in the woods.

Daniel Clay apologized in court. A jury in May convicted him of first-degree murder in the beating death of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck.

Chelsea Bruck, who was from Maybee, disappeared after attending the party with hundreds of people in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township. Her body was found six months later.

She was dressed as the comic villain Poison Ivy at the party. DNA on her costume led investigators to Clay in 2016.

Clay had contended the death was accidental and occurred during aggressive sex in his car. But Monroe County Circuit Judge Daniel White said Clay was not believable.

"You're a liar, a rapist and a killer," White told Clay on Thursday.

Leanndra Bruck, who spoke at the sentencing and gave Clay a Bible, said: "Today, with the strength from Jesus Christ, I forgive Daniel Clay. I do not want my Lord to ask why I could not offer forgiveness to Mr. Clay."

Perks planned for motorists at Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day

MACKINAC ISLAND (AP) — Motorists waiting to cross the Mackinac Bridge when it's closed to most vehicle traffic during the annual Labor Day bridge walk will have access to portable toilets, water and snacks.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority was given an update on plans during its meeting Thursday on Mackinac Island. The Detroit Free Press reported the bridge closure from 6:30 a.m. to noon will leave roughly 4,000 drivers waiting on each side of the bridge.

The walk across the nearly 5-mile-long span that connects Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas is a tradition dating to 1958. Because of security concerns, the only vehicles allowed this year will be those transporting walkers from one side to another.

The Detroit News reported the board also approved a proposal to explore obtaining sponsors for the walk.

Turkey known for strutting amid busy traffic gets memorial

YPSILANTI TWP. (AP) — A wild turkey that for months made a busy Michigan intersection its home is being memorialized after being struck by a vehicle.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley said the turkey known as Whittaker was accidentally hit July 3 and was euthanized due to severe injuries. The bird's cremated remains were buried Thursday near the intersection in Ypsilanti Township where he approached cars — and often pecked at them.

The Ann Arbor News reported Whittaker gained notoriety for strutting in the street and stopping traffic in the community about 30 miles southwest of Detroit. The newspaper said he avoided capture and relocation attempts.

The Detroit News reported money was raised for an engraved brick as a permanent memorial.