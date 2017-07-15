State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder signed a $56.5 billion budget Friday that will spend more on at-risk students and Flint's water crisis, concluding a bumpier-than-usual process with the GOP-led Legislature that ended with a spending blueprint well before the fiscal year starts in October.

Overall spending will rise 2 percent. Major facets include boosting funding by nearly a third for school districts with economically disadvantaged students and spending hundreds of millions more to address billions in unfunded pension liabilities as part of a deal to coax more newly hired school employees into a 401(k)-only retirement benefit.

"We're making investments in smart things," the Republican governor said at the Kent Intermediate School District Career Tech Center, which was chosen to host the bill-signing event so Snyder and other state officials could emphasize a focus in the budget on better preparing students for careers, including in the trades.

State-specific spending on transportation will increase by 8 percent, as a 2015 road-funding plan that includes fuel tax and vehicle fee hikes continues to be phased in.

Snyder also secured a $35 million deposit into a statewide infrastructure fund that was created in 2016 in the wake of the lead contamination of Flint's tap water.

Grand Valley State trustees OK new building, tuition hike

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Grand Valley State University trustees have approved a new $70-million building project in Grand Rapids.

GVUS said Friday that the project will create more space for the school's health professions and nursing programs.

The state Legislature has approved a capital outlay request of $29 million for the five-story, 160,000-square-foot building. The school said remaining funds will come from private donors and university bonds. Construction is expected to start next June.

GVSU's main campus is in Allendale.

Trustees also voted Friday to raise tuition by $237 per semester, starting with the coming academic year. The increase brings annual tuition for full-time undergraduate in-state students to about $12,000.

The school said its budget includes $47 million in student financial aid.

Man slain protecting wife in home invasion; 4 men arrested

FLINT (AP) — Four men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old Flint man who was protecting his wife during a home break-in.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that the men, ages 17-20, are charged with murder and home invasion. A fifth man still is being sought.

Albert Lee Ballard was shot Tuesday morning after five men entered his home through a door.

Ballard was confronted by two of the men while the others went upstairs and beat his wife with a gun. Ballard was able to shoot one man. Prosecutors say Ballard then ran upstairs to his wife and was shot during a struggle.

Two of the men, including the man wounded by Ballard, were arrested a mile away after getting into a car crash.

Coalition releases plan for restoring arctic grayling

LANSING (AP) — A public-private partnership has released its strategy for attempting to restore self-sustaining populations of the arctic grayling to Michigan waters.

The Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative described its goals and plans for the next several years during a meeting last week of the state Natural Resources Commission in Lansing.

The initiative was founded by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. It now has 32 member organizations.

Michigan's Lower Peninsula once was home to large numbers of Arctic grayling. But they died out in the early 20th century because of damage to stream habitat from logging of the state's virgin forests.

The recovery plan includes research, management, fish production and outreach and education.

9-year-old silenced during Lansing City Council meeting

LANSING (AP) — A central Michigan city leader has been criticized for silencing a 9-year-old girl who wanted to tell a city council meeting about her opposition to construction at a popular park for children.

Charli Collison went with her mother to a Lansing City Council meeting Monday to object to the construction of a new golf course entrance through Ormond Park, a popular spot for children to play, the Lansing State Journal reported.

When Council President Patricia Spitzley asked if the public wanted to comment, she allowed four adults to speak but said no to Charli.

"I have strong feelings about the role of children and what their role should be. I don't believe that 9-year-old children should be giving public comment. I just don't," Spitzley said Wednesday.

Charli's mother, Kelly Collison, said it was her daughter's decision to come before the council. She said the president's decision sends a message to youth that their voice is unimportant.

Kelly Collison used her own public comment time to read Charli's remarks, which included calling Mayor Virg Bernero a "park killer."

Collison said councilmembers Kathie Dunbar and Carol Wood have since apologized to Charli.

Attorney Herschel Fink said the decision violates the Open Meetings Act because a person, including a child, is allowed to address a public body. The law is silent on whether it covers children.

"Being silent on age means there's no requirement of age," Fink said.

Report details $15.2M in cash, property seized in Michigan

LANSING (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in Michigan reported seizing $15.2 million in cash and property over 11 months of 2016.

The figure is from a new report from the Michigan State Police. The report says that in about 10 percent of the 5,290 cases, no one was charged with the violation for which the forfeiture was authorized.

The report says many of those accused of crimes "cooperated with authorities, resulting in criminal charges not being pursued."

Most of the cases were drug-related.

The report covers all of 2016 except for January, because the new reporting system was put into place on Feb. 1, 2016. The report comes as Michigan lawmakers are making changes to forfeiture laws and considering further changes to those laws.