Michigan Votes

Senate Bill 242 — Authorize giving state revenue to a few particular corporations: passed 71-35 in the House. To authorize giving up to $200 million worth of state tax revenue to certain business owners, in particular a foreign company said to be involved in iPhone manufacture. Earlier this year, the Legislature also authorized up to $1.8 billion in state payouts to companies owned by Detroit developer Dan Gilbert and possibly some others.

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

Senate Bill 244 — Require state disclose which companies get of selective corporate subsidies: passed 71-35 in the House. To require the state agency in charge of granting special corporate tax breaks and subsidies to disclose the companies that receive the cash payments authorized by Senate Bill 242 (previous bill). The agency has claimed that some $9 billion in ongoing corporate handouts authorized by an earlier subsidy program called MEGA are exempt from disclosure, citing the same tax return confidentiality provisions that apply to regular taxpayers. (Around half of those payments are reportedly collected by the Big Three automakers.) An amendment to also disclose details of those handouts was defeated on a voice vote.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 2810 — Engle Act: Y

HR 23 — Gaining Responsibility on Water Act of 2017: Y

HR 1492 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: Medical Controlled Substances Transportation Act of 2017: Y

HR 1719 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: John Muir National Historic Site Expansion Act: Y

HR 1397 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: To authorize, direct, facilitate and expedite the transfer of administrative jurisdiction of certain federal land, and for other purposes: Y

