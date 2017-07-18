State Briefs

NORTON SHORES (AP) — State conservation officers are looking for two people on personal watercraft who plowed into a flock of Canada geese, killing one and injuring others.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released a witness' video Sunday that shows the two people circling around with their watercraft on Mona Lake and then running over a flock of geese.

Officers said at least three geese were injured and one was killed July 10.

They described one Jet Ski as purple and the other white and yellow. The drivers were both described as Caucasian and one of them has long hair.

Lt. Gerald Thayer said it's important that "justice is served." The department said killing geese illegally is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and fines up to $500.

Coast Guard rescues 4 during Lake Michigan boat race

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued four people from a capsized boat on Lake Michigan during the annual Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Island.

The Coast Guard said the four were clinging to the vessel's hull and only two were wearing life jackets when rescued Sunday off the lakeshore community of Fox Point, north of Milwaukee. The Coast Guard said the four are in good condition.

WISN-TV reported that another person was rescued by a citizen after falling overboard in a separate incident Sunday.

The 333-mile yacht race starts off from Chicago. The first 40 boats finished Sunday and Monday. Winners are determined based on a handicapping system.

Organizers said about 80 of the nearly 300 boats in the race withdrew — many due to rough weather.

Flint-area dad wins appeal in attack on daughter’s teen suitor

FLINT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out the conviction of a Flint man who was accused of attacking his daughter's boyfriend after finding them in a bedroom.

The court said Tmando Denson's trial in Genesee County was spoiled when the prosecutor referred to an unrelated assault from 12 years earlier. The court said Monday that the prosecutor failed to show "it was logically relevant." Past acts can be introduced only under limited circumstances.

Justice Kurtis Wilder disagreed with the 6-1 decision.

Denson was convicted of assault in 2014 and sentenced to at least five years in prison. Prosecutors said he repeatedly slashed a 17-year-old boy with a knife. Denson said he was defending his 15-year-old daughter.

Upper Peninsula man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted co-worker

MARQUETTE (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man faces a federal kidnapping charge after holding a co-worker for several days following a fishing outing.

Eric Scott Ruska, 37, of Rumely was charged Monday. He's being held without bail after being arrested Friday at a Munising service station with the 28-year-old victim strapped into the passenger seat of his pickup truck.

FBI special agent Richard Grout said in a complaint filed in in Marquette federal court that the two went fishing July 8 on Chicago Lake in Delta County. Grout said Ruska punched the woman, sexually assaulted her in the boat, then took her to his truck and sexually assaulted her repeatedly as he drove through the Hiawatha National Forest.

Ruska was convicted of kidnapping and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2004.

Panel in West Michigan to discuss human trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Several community leaders in West Michigan are expected to participate in a panel discussion on human trafficking.

The free event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School campus in Grand Rapids.

Panelists are to include an FBI victim specialist, a consulting company owner who opened a human trafficking victims' shelter for minors in Michigan, the founder of an organization that advances the cause of justice and securing human rights, and a Muskegon police officer who works with an outreach program that educates the community about human trafficking.

The event is open to the public.