State Briefs

MUSKEGON (AP) — A 70-year-old smokestack on the site of a former paper mill in Muskegon has been demolished.

The implosion left behind rubble and a cloud of dust Tuesday morning.

The demolition of "Power House Stack No. 1" came amid concerns by city officials that it might collapse if left standing.

Police set up a perimeter around the site to keep onlookers safe from asbestos-laden dust. The Muskegon Chronicle reported officials had determined it was too dangerous to remove asbestos from the smokestack before demolition.

Another smokestack, the 72-year-old "recovery boiler chimney," still stands at the former Sappi Paper Mill site. Crews will remove asbestos paint prior to demolition.

Plans call for the site to be transformed into the Windward Pointe mixed-use development.

Fishing boat catches fire, sinks near Ludington; 5 rescued

LUDINGTON (AP) — A recreational fishing boat has sunk in Lake Michigan after catching fire.

The Ludington Daily News reported all five people aboard the 31-foot boat were rescued, and one was treated for smoke inhalation.

A crew on a nearby fishing boat helped the boaters after the fire began Tuesday morning off Ludington State Park. The Coast Guard and local authorities also responded.

The names of the vessel and the occupants were not immediately available.

Frontier adds flights from Grand Rapids to Orlando, Denver

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Frontier Airlines is adding flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids to Orlando International Airport beginning in December.

The Denver-based carrier announced the four weekly nonstop flights on Tuesday. It also said it will add service from Grand Rapids to Denver International Airport that is expected to begin next spring.

Frontier said the Grand Rapids flights are among 85 new routes nationwide that it is adding.

Frontier last served the Grand Rapids market in 2013.

Trial starts for northern Michigan priest accused of assault

ROGERS CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has told jurors in northern Michigan that he was sexually assaulted by another priest during an overnight visit.

A trial began Tuesday for the Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka, who was pastor at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City when he was arrested in February. He's charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Presque Isle County jury heard opening statements and some testimony Tuesday from the alleged victim, who said the sex was not consensual.

Obwaka's lawyer gave a different version. Daniel White said Obwaka is relieved that he'll get a chance to "tell his side" of the story.

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013.

Authorities find body of kayaker after Lake Huron search

PORT HOPE (AP) — Authorities said they've found the body of a kayaker whose disappearance in Lake Huron prompted a multi-day search.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office said the body of 22-year-old Curtis Herbon of St. Clair Shores was found early Tuesday near Lighthouse County Park in Huron County. The department said his body was taken by boat to a marina and an autopsy is planned.

The search started Saturday after a 20-year-old kayaker from St. Clair Shores flagged down a motorist and reported that Herbon was missing. The man reported that both of their kayaks had been swamped and they ended up in the water. They weren't wearing life jackets.

Waves and poor water quality made the search more difficult. Boats, a drone and sonar were used as part of the search effort.