State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent during June while the number of people in the workforce continued to decline.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced Wednesday the June rate compared to a rate of 4.2 percent during May and was a full percentage point lower than the June 2016 rate of 4.8 percent. The national rate in June was 4.4 percent.

The agency said Michigan's workforce shrunk by 29,000 during June. The number of unemployed workers fell by 20,000 and total employment declined by 9,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said the June decline in the unemployment rate reflected a second consecutive month of a reduced labor force after several months of steady workforce growth in 2016 and early 2017.

West Michigan woman convicted of murder in parrot case

WHITE CLOUD (AP) — A jury has convicted a West Michigan woman of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot.

The Newaygo County jury deliberated about eight hours before finding 49-year-old Glenna Duram guilty Wednesday of killing 46-year-old Martin Duram. He was shot five times in May 2015.

Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram's ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated "don't (expletive) shoot" in Martin Duram's voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram's death.

Duram is due to be sentenced Aug. 28 on the murder and a felony firearm charge.

Invasive red swamp crayfish discovered in southern Michigan

LANSING (AP) — Officials say an invasive crayfish native to the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast has made its way to Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources said multiple numbers of red swamp crayfish turned up recently in a Novi retention pond and in Sunset Lake, in the Kalamazoo County town of Vicksburg.

They are Michigan's first known sightings of live red swamp crayfish, a popular menu item in the South.

Nick Popoff of the DNR said the crayfish dig deep burrows that damage infrastructure such as dams, levees and irrigation systems. They compete with native crayfish for food and habitat.

Popoff said getting rid of them is difficult.

DNR staff will monitor both locations to see how far the crayfish have spread, while using nets and traps to capture them.

Court says UP officer has immunity in lawsuit over shooting

MUNISING (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of an Upper Peninsula police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man after a car chase that reached 100 mph.

Timothy Mitchell's family sued Munising Officer Justin Schlabach, saying he used excessive force at the end of a chase in 2014.

But in a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the appeals court said the officer had "probable cause" to believe Mitchell was an immediate threat after the man drove into a ditch. The court said dash-cam video shows Mitchell appeared hostile and took "long, purposeful steps" toward Schlabach.

Mitchell was shot twice during a confrontation that lasted less than 20 seconds.

In dissent, Judge Karen Nelson Moore said jurors might conclude that the officer could have chosen another way to subdue Mitchell.

79-year-old pilot escapes serious injury in plane crash

JASPER TWP. (AP) — A 79-year-old pilot escaped serious injury after crashing and flipping a small plane as he came in to land at a grass landing strip in Midland County, authorities said.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said Ronald Lee Schultz was flying alone in his single-engine plane on Tuesday when the landing gear struck corn in a field near the landing strip in Jasper Township, causing the plane to hit the ground. The plane landed and flipped.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Schultz had a cut finger and bumped his head. Schultz was treated at the scene by paramedics.