ROGERS CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting another priest after a night of drinks has been found not guilty in northern Michigan.

The Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka was acquitted Thursday, the third day of trial in Presque Isle County. Obwaka admits that sexual contact occurred, but he said it was consensual.

The other priest told jurors that he was assaulted in February while visiting Obwaka and spending a night at the rectory at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

The trial witnesses included Gaylord Bishop Steven Raica, who spoke to Obwaka after the other priest said he was assaulted. Raica said Obwaka didn't indicate that any sex was consensual.

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013.

Lake Michigan sand dune threatens to cover another cottage

MEARS (AP) — Sand dunes that make a West Michigan tourist destination so popular are threatening to take over multiple cottages.

An 80-foot-tall dune in the Silver Lake area has moved close to Sue Dressler's cottage along Lake Michigan, the Muskegon Chronicle reported. The dune, which is part of nearly 2,000 acres of sand dunes in the area, still contains pieces of another cottage of Dressler's it consumed in April.

Dressler is leading a group effort to stop the dune before it swallows up any more cottages along Lake Michigan. Financial- and service-based resources are being pooled to remove the leading edge of the dune.

Wind direction, the amount of sand available and the absence of vegetation all contribute to the movement of a sand dune, said Alan Arbogast, a professor and chairman of Michigan State University's Geography Department.

Dressler and her husband said they were able to push back smaller and less active sand dunes near their cottages for about 20 years. But the last two years have been different, with wind direction being a contributor.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it is willing to learn more about any proposal the cottage owners may have to slow the dune's movement.

Man convicted of murder in woman's slaying on college campus

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder in the slaying of a 34-year-old homeless woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus.

A Kent County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found Marcus Bivins, 20, guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2006 killing of Jeanne Huntoon, who was beaten and stabbed to death. The former Muskegon woman's body was found near bushes at the school.

Bivins faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when sentenced Aug. 16.

Authorities have called the attack a random assault. Defense lawyer John Grace said Bivins heard voices and asked jurors find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Investigation shows man killed during struggle with police

SAGINAW TWP. (AP) — A preliminary investigation shows a man arrested for suspicion of drunken driving in mid-Michigan was fatally shot during a struggle with officers.

State police Sgt. Duane Zook said Thursday that 38-year-old Farhad Jabbari died at the scene Wednesday in Saginaw Township.

It hasn't been determined which officer shot Jabbari or how one officer was shot in the arm. The other officer suffered facial injuries from the struggle.

Zook said Jabbari was placed in the rear of a patrol car after his arrest, but the arresting officer noticed he "was making movements ... that were not typical of a person who is handcuffed." A second officer arrived and attempts were made to restrain Jabbari.

Investigating officers arrived and saw only one of Jabbari's wrists was handcuffed.

Man sentenced in hit-and-run of woman pushing wheelchair

MOUNT CLEMENS (AP) — A 24-year-old man accused of being drunk when he struck a woman with his car as she pushed her son in a wheelchair across a busy suburban Detroit road has been sentenced to prison.

Xhuljan Gjinaj apologized before being sentenced Thursday to 71 months to 15 years in prison, WDIV-TV reported.

Gjinaj earlier pleaded no contest to charges including operating while intoxicated. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Linda Khayya was killed the night of Aug. 31, 2015, in Sterling Heights. Her son, who was 15 at the time, was hospitalized afterward.

Gjinaj didn't stop at the scene, but was identified after the vehicle was found.

Two to receive awards for exposing Flint water problems

FLINT (AP) — Two people who exposed problems from lead-tainted water in Flint have been selected for MIT Media Lab Disobedience awards.

Flint pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Virginia Tech University engineering professor Marc Edwards will receive the award today in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They will share a $250,000 cash prize.

An individual and two groups also will be honored as finalists.

Organizers said the award highlights effective, responsible, ethical disobedience across disciplines like scientific research, civil rights, freedom of speech and human rights.

Lead began leaching into Flint homes from old pipes after the city began using corrosive water from the Flint River in 2014.

Edwards found Flint's water was corrosive and leaching lead. Hanna-Attisha reported high levels of lead in the blood of children.

Flint has since returned to Detroit's water system.