State Briefs

CENTREVILLE (AP) — A man suspected in two slayings in Michigan, including the death of his ex-wife's husband, was arrested Friday after he voluntarily walked up to police officers in Indiana.

Zachary Patten, 32, faces murder and other charges in the death of 29-year-old Shane Richardson in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana state line.

Patten approached South Bend, Indiana, officers at a market and told them he "needed to be arrested," spokesman Ken Garcia said.

Richardson was shot at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The Kalamazoo Gazette reported that the victim was married to Patten's ex-wife.

"He has a newborn daughter on the way and he won't get to see his daughter. That's the tough part about that," said Richardson's friend, Craig Purcell.

Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo about 45 minutes before Richardson was shot. No charges have been filed in that incident. Greg Russel of the Kalamazoo County prosecutor's office said a report from police is expected in a few days.

Patten and his ex-wife, Kaleena Richardson, were granted a divorce in 2015, although lately there's been a dispute about parenting time with their children, the Gazette reported, citing court records. A hearing was set for Aug. 21.

West Michigan man gets weekends in jail for trying to sway jury

BIG RAPIDS (AP) — A man accused of jury tampering by distributing pamphlets outside a Michigan courthouse has been sentenced to eight weekends in jail.

A judge on Friday also told Keith Wood to perform 120 hours of community service and meet other conditions. He was arrested in 2015 for standing outside the courthouse in Big Rapids and advising prospective jurors to choose their conscience over the law.

Prosecutors said Wood was trying to influence a case involving a Mecosta County man who had a wetlands dispute with the state. The case didn't go to trial.

Wood said he simply was exercising his free speech rights.

He plans to appeal the misdemeanor conviction. A felony charge of obstruction of justice was dropped.

Snyder asks Trump for disaster declaration after flooding

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is asking President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration after flooding caused damage in four mid-Michigan counties.

The request made Friday seeks supplementary federal aid to help people with temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans and other assistance.

Snyder's request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will advise Trump on whether it should be granted.

The flash flooding occurred in Bay, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties in June. It's not clear how much damage was caused by the severe weather and flooding, but Snyder called it a "historic flood" and said "we're looking at every resource to help them rebuild."

School district suspends use of single-gender classrooms

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan school district is suspending its use of separate core subject classrooms for boys and girls at an elementary school after facing prospects of more federal scrutiny.

The Lansing State Journal reported Thursday's decision by the Lansing Board of Education comes a year after the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into whether the classrooms complied with Title IX, the federal law barring discrimination based on sex.

Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul said federal officials indicated Willow Elementary could "go back to a full co-ed building or they could do a full investigation."

Willow Elementary implemented single-gender classrooms in 2015 amid efforts to make improvements at the low-performing school, but the district said the classrooms fell short of expectations to help students learn.

Detroit offers 50 percent home discounts to teachers

DETROIT (AP) — Teachers who work in Detroit can get a 50 percent discount on homes purchased from the city's Land Bank auction program.

Mayor Mike Duggan and others announced the program Friday and said it's open to people who work in public and private schools. The new superintendent, Nikolai Vitti, hopes it will help him fill many vacancies at the Detroit district.

Vitti said there's "too much disconnect" between students and staff because many school employees live outside Detroit.

Clark Durant, co-founder of Cornerstone charter schools in Detroit, said he's also looking for teachers.

The Detroit Land Bank owns about 30,000 properties. More than 200 have been sold with discounts to city employees or retirees.