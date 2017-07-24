Michigan Votes

Unless otherwise noted, all were referred to committee, with no further action at this time.

House Joint Resolution L: Allow private school vouchers for special needs children. Introduced by Rep. Tim Kelly (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to require the state to provide financial support for children with special needs to attend the school of their choice, including a nonpublic school, up to the amount that would be provided if the child were enrolled in a regular public school.

House Joint Resolution M: Eliminate state board of education. Introduced by Rep. Tim Kelly (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the current structure of an elected state board of education that selects a superintendent of public instruction who also directs the state Department of Education, and replace it with a governor-appointed department director like other state departments.

House Joint Resolution N: Reduce number of legislators. Introduced by Rep. Michael McCready (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to change the number of state representative districts from the current 110 to 76, which is twice the number of state Senate districts.

House Joint Resolution O: Place Democrat election law proposals in Constitution. Introduced by Rep. Jon Hoadley (D), to place before voters in the next general election an amendment that would place in the Constitution a number of election law changes that Democratic lawmakers have pursued with bills amending state statutes, including streamlined voter registration and absentee ballot procedures, automatic voter registration when getting a driver’s license, early voting by means of no-reason absentee ballots, and more.

House Joint Resolution P: Define Legislature’s authority to rein in state university speech restrictions. Introduced by Rep. Jim Runestad (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that the Legislature may provide by law for the protection of free speech, expression and assembly rights at state colleges and universities, which shall supersede any inconsistent restriction prescribed by one of these institutions.

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 218 — King Cove Road Land Exchange Act: Y

HR 2825 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Department of Homeland Security Authorization Act of 2017: Y

HR 2910 — Promoting Interagency Coordination for Review of Natural Gas Pipelines Act: Y

HR 2883 — Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act: Y

HR 806 — Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017: Y

HR 2786 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: To amend the Federal Power Act with respect to the criteria and process to qualify as a qualifying conduit hydropower facility: Y

HJ Res. 76 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Granting the consent and approval of Congress for the Commonwealth of Virginia, the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia to a enter into a compact relating to the establishment of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission: Y

HR 2210 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: To designate the community living center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Butler Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania, as the "Sgt. Joseph George Kusick VA Community Living Center”: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov