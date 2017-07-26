State Briefs

ODEN ISLAND (AP) — The U.S. Coast guard helicopter crew has rescued an elderly woman from an island in northern Michigan.

The crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City located the 84-year-old woman on the north side of Oden Island on Tuesday and transported her to emergency medical services.

The woman's husband dropped her off for her daily walk at about 5 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard said, but she didn't return to the pickup location 30 minutes later as expected. A three-hour police search failed to locate her, and a helicopter search began early Tuesday but was hindered by dense vegetation until first light.

She was found at about 9 a.m. in a swampy area. She wasn't identified.

The Island is located about 25 miles south of the Mackinac Bridge.

Man walks into police station to say he killed his girlfriend

NILES (AP) — Authorities said a southwestern Michigan man has been charged with murder after walking into a police department and confessing to killing his girlfriend.

James Parker Huffman, 52, of Niles was being held on a $1 million bond Tuesday after police found the decomposing body of 52-year-old Angela Cluver inside the home the two shared.

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin said Huffman walked into the police department on Monday and confessed to killing Cluver.

An affidavit says Huffman told police he and Cluver made a suicide pact, and he used his hands to strangle the woman Friday evening until she suffocated. The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune reported the affidavit says Huffman then unsuccessfully tried to kill himself, but it did not say how.

An autopsy was planned.

Enbridge wins appeal in dispute over man's health, oil spill

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Enbridge Energy in a dispute over whether a disastrous oil spill caused a man's health problems.

Chance Lowery said he suffered coughing, headaches and vomiting when he was exposed to fumes from the heavy crude in Calhoun County in 2010. He said those problems led to a ruptured artery.

A doctor who didn't personally examine Lowery blames the oil spill. But the Supreme Court said Tuesday that Lowery can't link his health problems to fumes through speculation or conjecture.

Enbridge says Lowery lived miles from the spill in the Kalamazoo River, and his health woes occurred three weeks later.

Snyder vetoes bills to speed up sales tax break on trade-ins

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed bills that would have accelerated sales tax breaks on car trade-ins.

Snyder said Tuesday that the legislation conflicts with a compromise made with lawmakers in 2013. He said the bills would "create additional financial strain" for the state.

Under current law, a car owner trading in a vehicle for another pays sales tax on the difference between the two. But there are limits; this year, for example, it's $3,500. The limit grows each year.

The House Fiscal Agency says legislation vetoed by Snyder would have cost the Treasury about $15 million by 2021 if it had become law.

The bills' supporters say Michigan can afford greater tax breaks because the economy has improved.

Democrat Shri Thanedar puts $3.3M in run for governor

LANSING (AP) — Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar has contributed $3.3 million of his own money into his Michigan gubernatorial campaign.

The Democrat, a political novice and immigrant from India, filed his campaign finance report Tuesday. It's a deadline for state candidates and ballot issues for the period between Feb. 1 and July 20.

Another Democrat, former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, reported raising more than $1 million.

Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Rick Snyder from running in next year's election.

Six Democrats have filed paperwork to run. Former Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer reported raising $1.5 million.

Physician Jim Hines and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck are vying for the GOP nomination. Attorney General Bill Schuette, who raised about $900,000 this year, and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley are expected to launch campaigns.

Judge off the bench for 9 months for interfering in DUI

LANSING (AP) — A judge in Washtenaw County will be suspended without pay for nine months for interfering in a drunken driving case involving an intern.

It's a break for District Judge J. Cedric Simpson. The Judicial Tenure Commission had recommended his removal from office, but the Michigan Supreme Court chose a lighter punishment.

The court says Simpson committed misconduct. In 2013, he went to the scene of a traffic stop involving a staff member whose car struck another vehicle. He identified himself as a judge and asked the officer if Crystal Vargas just needed a ride home.

The judge also contacted the prosecutor, asked for the police report and inquired about possible defense lawyers.

Simpson and Vargas exchanged thousands of calls or texts over four months. The Supreme Court says the judge made misleading statements when he said the "vast bulk" were related to official business.

Former golf pro avoids jail in bogus course memberships case

BAY CITY (AP) — A former Michigan golf pro has avoided jail time for his role in a scam that authorities say included selling bogus golf course memberships.

The Bay City Times repored Brent Goik, 39, learned his punishment Monday. Goik earlier pleaded no contest to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. He blamed his now ex-wife for the scam, but said he allowed it to continue.

If he complies with probation terms he'll be allowed to withdraw his plea and replace it with a plea to embezzlement between $200 and $1,000.

Ashley Goik in January pleaded no contest to embezzlement. She's been sentenced to five years of probation.

The charges stemed from a state police investigation into sales of membership cards to the Bay County Golf Course in Hampton Township.