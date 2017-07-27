State Briefs

PORTAGE (AP) — Authorities said a 7-year-old boy who was attending a summer camp run by a school district has died after being struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan.

Portage police said Nicolaus Moehle of Texas Township died in the collision Tuesday afternoon in the city just south of Kalamazoo.

The Portage Public Schools district said the boy was participating in the "Bug Science" camp with about 20 other children in first through third grades.

District spokeswoman Michelle Karpinski told the Kalamazoo Gazette that the children had been on a field trip when the child was struck at or near a crosswalk near 12th Street Elementary School. She said the class was supervised by three adults.

Karpinski said school administrators have canceled this week's remaining sessions.

The collision remains under investigation.

Snyder signs tax breaks for companies adding jobs

ROCHESTER HILLS (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to allow qualified companies that create hundreds or thousands of Michigan jobs to receive tax incentives.

The Republican on Wednesday signed the "Good Jobs" package of bills at an industrial property in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills. His office said the law is designed to help diversify Michigan's economy and attract new, large-scale employers.

Snyder said Michigan "needs to set the stage to grow entirely new industries."

The new incentives will be capped at $200 million a year. The legislation came six years after Snyder and fellow Republicans replaced such breaks with a scaled-back economic development program.

Snyder had pushed the Legislature to approve the program this summer, hoping it would help persuade Taiwanese electronics contractor Foxconn to build a Michigan factory.

Flint's water quality improving; 5 resource sites to close

FLINT (AP) — Michigan will close five of the nine locations where Flint residents have been getting free bottled water, filters, replacement cartridges and testing kits because the city's water quality is improving.

Mayor Karen Weaver said Wednesday that officials will keep the last four water resource sites running "indefinitely." The others will start closing next month.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources said that for the second consecutive six-month monitoring period, the water in Flint homes contained levels of lead that didn't exceed the federal safety standard of 15 parts per billion. Flint's water currently is testing at 7 parts per billion.

The city switched from Detroit's water system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water wasn't properly treated to reduce corrosion and lead leached from old pipes into drinking water.

Flint is back on Detroit's system.

Man gets probation after cat found wrapped in duct tape

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A northern Michigan man who authorities said wrapped a cat in duct tape has been sentenced to two years probation.

Mykhaylo Narolskyy, 54, learned his punishment Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

A Grand Traverse County animal control officer in November 2016 responded to a neighbor's call reporting the cat covered in duct tape near Narolskyy's home in Traverse City. Someone in the home told authorities the tape was used to stop the cat from itching.

A veterinarian who treated the animal told authorities the use of tape was negligent because such strong tape would obviously harm the animal.

U.P. couple wins appeal, can use boat on remote lake

WATERSMEET (AP) — Property owners at a remote Upper Peninsula lake have defeated the federal government and won the right to use a powerboat.

In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, a federal appeals court said Dave and Pamela Herr are entitled to reasonable use of Crooked Lake because they are lakefront owners. The court said Michigan law allows property owners like the Herrs to use all of a lake.

In 2013, the U.S. Forest Service said it would enforce boat restrictions on 95 percent of the lake, which is part of a designated wilderness area.

Crooked Lake is near Watersmeet in Gogebic County.

In dissent, Judge Bernice Donald said the Forest Service restrictions on gas-powered boats are "certainly reasonable" to preserve the character of the Sylvania Wilderness area.