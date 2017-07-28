State Briefs

LELAND (AP) — More than three weeks later, a northern Michigan sheriff is calling it a mystery: A man's body in a heavy coat remains unidentified after it was discovered in Lake Michigan.

The body of a white man was found July 4, about a mile from Leland Harbor in Leelanau County, a popular summer destination. The man drowned and appeared to be between 50 and 70 years old. He had no identification.

A small rubber boat was discovered about 8 miles from the body, but any connection is unknown.

"Nobody's made any inquiries" about a missing relative, Sheriff Mike Borkovich said Thursday. "We're all frustrated. We want to be able to identify this individual to provide dignity for him and give his family closure. Somebody somewhere knows who he is."

The man's clothing was all black, and he was wearing a heavy coat. A money clip had less than $50.

The man had extensive dental work. Borkovich said anyone who knows him might be able to lead investigators to a dentist who could help confirm an identity. A fingerprint is being analyzed, too.

New Michigan law makes roadway donations legal

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law making roadway donations legal after the attorney general said Michigan's traffic code didn't allow them.

Charities or civic groups can solicit donations on public streets if they follow rules set by local governments. They must carry at least $500,000 in liability insurance. Anyone collecting money must do it at an intersection where lights or stop signs are present.

Attorney General Bill Schuette praised the law Thursday, saying loose change and dollars donated at stop signs or red lights help many people.

The Legislature passed a bill after Schuette said road solicitations weren't legal, although they're commonly done around the state.

Judge again stops $2.5 million to Michigan private schools

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has extended a freeze on $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.

Judge Cynthia Stephens signed an injunction Tuesday after reviewing the possible impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union and public-school groups are challenging the appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements. They say it violates the Michigan Constitution's ban on aid for private schools.

The Supreme Court recently said it was illegal for Missouri to deny a grant for a church preschool playground.

Stephens said the Michigan case is a different matter that's not focused on religion. She noted the state Constitution prohibits public money for any private school.

Dan Korobkin of the ACLU of Michigan said, "Our constitution could not be clearer."

Marijuana found in Ford, Lincoln cars shipped from Mexico

WOODHAVEN (AP) — Federal agents have seized 277 pounds of marijuana concealed in rail cars containing new Ford and Lincoln vehicles recently imported from Mexico.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday the marijuana was found a day earlier by employees at the Ford Rail Distribution Facility in the Detroit suburb of Woodhaven. Federal, state and local officials then searched 200 vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

I.C.E. did not say where the rail shipment had originated in Mexico or where the cars were produced. The federal agency said Ford is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Earlier this month, authorities said more than 400 pounds of marijuana was found in 15 new cars made in Mexico and shipped to Ohio and Pennsylvania to sell.

Man charged in 2nd Michigan slaying after Indiana surrender

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A suspect in two slayings in Michigan who was arrested after he surrendered to police in Indiana now faces charges in both deaths.

Murder and other charges were authorized Wednesday against Zachary Patten, 32, in Kalamazoo County District Court in the July 20 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparza.

Authorities said Patten killed her during an argument involving someone else in Kalamazoo before driving about 30 miles and killing 29-year-old Shane Richardson, the husband of Patten's ex-wife, in Florence Township.

Patten appeared Monday in St. Joseph County District Court on charges including murder in Richardson's slaying.

Patten was arrested July 21 after he approached officers in South Bend, Indiana, and told them he "needed to be arrested."