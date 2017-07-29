State Briefs

MASON (AP) — Authorities said an investigation into dogfighting in mid-Michigan spans two counties and has led to at least 26 dogs being seized.

Eaton County Special Response Team and Eaton County Animal Control executed search warrants at four locations Thursday in Eaton and Ingham counties, the Lansing State Journal reported. Investigators also seized "several items to help support" the investigation.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon said 16 dogs were taken in by Ingham County Animal Control and 10 dogs were taken in by Eaton County Animal Control on Thursday.

He said animal control officers were investigating animal cruelty complaints when they "saw evidence of dogfighting back in March or April."

No one has been charged yet, but Dinon said he expects the investigation will yield dogfighting or animal cruelty charges.

Whooping cough spreads among Amish in southwestern Michigan

COLDWATER (AP) — A health official said Thursday that cases of whooping cough are spreading among Amish residents in southwestern Michigan.

Val Newton, prevention services director for the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, told the agency's board that whooping cough, or pertussis, has struck up to 30 members of St. Joseph County's Amish community.

The Daily Reporter of Coldwater reported that there is concern that the highly contagious bacterial infection could spread to Branch and Hillsdale counties.

Pertussis can be prevented with vaccines and treated with antibiotics. Newton said the first area family affected by whooping cough declined treatment.

Doctors in the three counties are being contacted to suggest testing patients — especially young children.

Whooping cough is usually spread by coughing or sneezing. It causes a severe cough that can last for months.

Court says Flint residents can sue Michigan over bad water

FLINT (AP) — Residents in Flint who were exposed to lead-contaminated water can pursue constitutional claims against Michigan and city officials, a federal appeals court said Friday.

In a 3-0 decision, the court overturned decisions by a judge who said federal water law eclipsed claims of civil rights violations. The court said it wasn't judging the merits of the two lawsuits, but it's allowing residents to at least get inside the courthouse door.

The cases now return to U.S. District Judge John Corbett O'Meara in Ann Arbor.

They are among many lawsuits in state and federal courts over the disastrous decision to use water from the Flint River without treating it for corrosion in 2014-15. The water caused lead to leach from pipes, contaminating Flint's water supply.

Residents are seeking compensation for "state-created danger."

The Flint River was tapped while Flint was being run by state-appointed emergency managers because of chronic financial problems. The city has returned to a regional water system, and experts say the water is safe to drink if first run through a filter.

Separately, Michigan has agreed to spend as much as $97 million in state and federal money to replace water lines at 18,000 homes by 2020.

No suspension for Michigan judge who locked up 3 siblings

DETROIT (AP) — A judge who sent three children to juvenile detention for failing to see their divorced father during a fierce dispute over parenting time won't be suspended from the bench, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The court said a censure seemed appropriate for Oakland County Judge Lisa Gorcyca. She made headlines in 2015 when she held three kids — ages 13, 10 and 9 — in contempt and sent them to juvenile detention for 17 days.

"You want to have your birthdays in Children's Village?” Gorcyca said, referring to the name of the detention center. “Do you like going to the bathroom in front of people?"

The judge said they were under the spell of their mother, a doctor, and she made a reference to the followers of former California cult leader Charles Manson.

The Supreme Court said Gorcyca committed misconduct by failing to be respectful. But the court said other mistakes by the judge were legal errors made in good faith. It also noted that no attorney immediately objected to Gorcyca's contempt decisions.

Justice Brian Zahra, writing for the 6-1 majority, said a 30-day suspension recommended by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission was too severe.

Gov. Snyder heading to China for 9-day investment trip

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is leaving this weekend on a nine-day investment mission to China.

The Republican governor said he plans to focus on promoting business growth that will create jobs, attract investment in Michigan and promote Michigan as a tourist destination. He's scheduled to leave Sunday and return to Michigan on Aug. 8.

Snyder will visit Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hangzhou, where he will promote Michigan business opportunities, visit companies and meet with government leaders. He will participate in forums in Guangdong and Sichuan on trade, tourism, education and other topics.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp., 10 Michigan companies, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Director Jamie Clover Adams also are among those traveling to China.