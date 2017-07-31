Michigan Votes

To become law, these require a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate and approval by voters. Unless otherwise noted, all bills have been referred to a committee with no further action at this time.

Senate Joint Resolution J: Ban elected official pay hikes until after the next election. Introduced by Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to prohibit elected officials from taking a pay increase until after the next election.

Senate Joint Resolution K: Lower minimum age for governor. Introduced by Sen. Ian Conyers (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to eliminate the current minimum age requirement for governor and lieutenant governor, which is age 30. The bill would leave in place a requirement that a candidate have been a registered voter in the state for at least four years, which implies a minimum age of 22 to be governor.

House Joint Resolution Q: Propose a part-time Legislature. Introduced by Rep. Tom Barrett (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would limit annual legislative sessions to 90 days. Since 2001, more than 20 part-time Legislature proposals have been introduced. This one would establish weekend sessions once a month plus two-week legislative sessions twice a year.

House Joint Resolution R: Replace House and Senate with unicameral Legislature. Introduced by Rep. Jeff Yaroch (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to establish a nonpartisan unicameral Legislature (instead of a separate House and Senate) with 110 districts apportioned on the basis of formulas specified in the resolution. Legislators would have four-year terms and term limits would be repealed. Voters would no longer see a party designation after legislative candidates’ names on ballots.

House Joint Resolution S: Limit referendum on appropriations ban. Introduced by Rep. Robert Wittenberg (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to revise the current prohibition on citizen referendums challenging bills that contain an appropriation. The measure would establish that the ban only applies to bills that substantially fund one or more state departments, or which are needed to close current state budget shortfalls. A 2001 Supreme Court ruling interpreted the provision to prohibit referendums on any bill containing an appropriation. In several instances since then, the Legislature has deliberately added modest appropriations to controversial bills which, without the appropriation, would likely have been challenged by a referendum.

House Joint Resolution T: Taxpayer Bill of Rights’ spending cap (TABOR). Introduced by Rep. Martin Howrylak (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to cap annual state government spending increases at the rate of inflation plus increases in the state population, with any amount over that returned to taxpayers.

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

S 114 — Department of Veterans Affairs Bonus Transparency Act: Y

HR 3180 — Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018: Y

HR 3219 — Department of Defense Appropriations Act 2018: Y

HR 3364 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act: Y

H.J.Res. 111 — Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to "Arbitration Agreements": Y

HR 3218 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017: Y

S 114 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Department of Veterans Affairs Bonus Transparency Act: Y

HR 3180 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov