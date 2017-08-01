State Briefs

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that it will release a previously delayed report on measures that could be taken at an Illinois waterway chokepoint to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The corps said the report involving the Brandon Road Lock and Dam will be made public Aug. 7. Project manager Andrew Leichty said it will evaluate "structural and non-structural options and technologies."

The lock and dam in Joliet, Illinois, is part of an aquatic pathway between the carp-infested Illinois River and a Chicago-area opening to Lake Michigan. Some Illinois officials say upgrading the lock and dam could hamper commercial shipping.

The corps had been expected to release the report in February, but the Trump administration delayed it. Members of Congress from other Great Lakes states and environmental groups say the report is long overdue.

Two men from Chicago, Michigan drown at Chicago beaches

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities said that two men were pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Chicago-area beaches this past weekend.

The Chicago Tribune reported that 28-year-old Christopher Charnow of Royal Oak, Michigan, and 26-year-old Jeremy Kennedy of Chicago were pulled from the water early Saturday. Charnow died while swimming near a beach on the city's North Side and Kennedy fell from a boat on the South Side.

The deaths came on a weekend that the National Weather Service warned people to stay out of the water because of dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan's shores in Illinois and Indiana. The high waves prompted the city to ban swimming on Saturday at 16 beaches.

Driver gets probation for crash that killed two bicyclists

JACKSON (AP) — A motorist who authorities said fatally injured two bicyclists in southern Michigan has been sentenced to two years probation.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported the judge also ordered Raymond McKnight of Brooklyn to pay $1,520 in fines and fees at his sentencing Monday.

McKnight, 76, pleaded no contest in June to two misdemeanor counts of committing a moving violation causing death. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

Authorities said McKnight was driving Oct. 7, 2016, in Jackson County's Norvell Township when his car struck 66-year-old Mary Massengill and 62-year-old Deborah Patterson while they rode on the shoulder, a designated bike path. Massengill died at the scene and Patterson died later.

McKnight's lawyer has said it was an accident.

Man found dead in vehicle overturned in Ann Arbor-area pond

FREEDOM TWP. (AP) — The body of a man has been recovered from a motor vehicle that was found overturned in a pond in southeastern Michigan.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Police Services Cmdr. Marlene Radzik said officers were called Monday morning to the rural pond about 10 miles southwest of Ann Arbor. She said an Ann Arbor-area man in his late 40s was found dead inside the vehicle.

Radzik told The Ann Arbor News that a search of the pond found no one else.

She said a passerby had spotted the vehicle, and investigators believe it went through a dead end, through some brush and into the pond. She said it's not known when the crash occurred.

Michigan processing plant to handle hogs from several states

COLDWATER (AP) — Officials said a more than $250 million hog processing facility in southern Michigan will handle hogs from states including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Iowa.

Hatfield, Pennsylvania-based Clemens Food Group held a ribbon-cutting Saturday at the plant in Coldwater that is expected to eventually employ 830 people. It starts running this month and will be at full production in early September. It will process thousands of hogs per day.

The (Kendallville) News-Sun reported plans for the processing facility were announced in 2014.

The Sturgis Journal reported the plant is getting local and state support that will total about $55 million, including about $12.5 million in Community Development Block Grant money.