State Briefs

ALLEGAN (The Holland Sentinel) — Former Allegan Fire District Chief Matthew Gillies has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two sex crime charges.

Gillies pleaded guilty in Allegan County Circuit Court in June to child sexually abusive activity and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13.

For these two crimes, Gillies was sentenced Monday for 85 months to 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity charge and 71 months to 15 years for the criminal sexual conduct charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

WOOD-TV reported that Gillies was accused of viewing child pornography while at the fire department, along with creating child pornography. An investigation by Michigan State Police showed photographs and videos involving minors were uploaded to various social media sites on a computer at the fire department, along with a computer at Gillies’ home.

Gillies was promoted to fire chief in early September 2016, and was then suspended in October by the Allegan Fire District Board immediately after the board was alerted of the investigation against him. He was fired by the board in late November.

Gillies took over for longtime Fire Chief Bruce Hoyer, who was terminated by the board in the spring of 2016 after 35 years, according to the Allegan County News.

Man denied murder charge appeal in bicycle crash case

KALAMAZOO (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has decided against hearing an appeal of murder charges against a man involved in a fatal crash that killed and injured multiple bicyclists last year.

A three-judge panel wrote July 28 that Charles Pickett Jr.'s leave to appeal was denied "for failure to persuade the court of the need for immediate appellate review."

Pickett is accused of driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Kalamazoo County’s Cooper Township on June 7, 2016, killing five and injuring four. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Pickett is charged with five counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, five counts of second-degree murder and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Defense attorney Alan Koenig argued in the April application that the prosecution's evidence wasn't enough to send Pickett to trial for second-degree murder. He said the evidence established, at most, the elements of reckless driving causing death.

Pickett's trial is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

Judge sets Dec. 4 trial date for Nassar on molest charges

LANSING (AP) — A judge has set a Dec. 4 trial date for a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting several female athletes.

Dr. Larry Nassar of Holt faces 15 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County. They had been divided into two separate cases, but Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina consolidated them in setting the trial date. She set Dec. 1 as the cutoff for plea negotiations.

Nassar also faces seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County. No trial date has been set in that case.

Nassar has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said Nassar intends to proceed to trial.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in federal court in Grand Rapids after pleading guilty on July 11 to three child pornography charges.

Two get time behind bars after court X-ray machine spots gun

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Two Grand Rapids-area people arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a county courthouse in southwestern Michigan have been sentenced to time behind bars.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reported Arnelda Jackson, 40, was ordered Monday to spend two years in prison followed by another 19 months to five years. He earlier pleaded guilty to charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson’s wife, 37-year-old Molly Jackson, was sentenced to four months in jail after earlier pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon.

Arnelda Jackson said he didn't know his wife had the gun in her purse in May at the Berrien County Courthouse. Molly Jackson said she'd forgotten it was there.

The Jacksons are from Wyoming, near Grand Rapids.