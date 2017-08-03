State Briefs

WYOMING (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a Grand Rapids-area woman accused of leaving her 6-month-old son in a car seat in her hot apartment for about two days.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Lovily Johnson of Wyoming to be examined by a state psychiatric expert, WOOD-TV reported. She's charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her son, Noah.

Noah was pronounced dead on arrival after Johnson took him to a Grand Rapids hospital on July 19. He was reportedly left mostly unsupervised in the car seat since July 17 while his mother smoked marijuana and visited friends.

The apartment's temperature was about 90 degrees a few hours after Noah was pronounced dead.

Group drops fight over letting city use Lake Michigan water

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A group representing mayors and cities in the Great Lakes region has dropped its fight against letting Waukesha, Wisconsin, draw water from Lake Michigan.

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative says it has reached a settlement with a council representing the region's eight states. The council last year granted Waukesha permission to tap the lake, which ordinarily would be prohibited because the city is outside the watershed boundary.

Waukesha needs a new water source because its groundwater is contaminated with radium.

The cities group unsuccessfully appealed the council's decision and had considered a lawsuit. Under their deal, the cities group and the state council will review the process for considering similar requests in the future, with an eye toward involving more stakeholder groups and having more public hearings.

Sexual assault cases against gymnastics doctor in mediation

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Federal lawsuits against Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and others related to a doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are moving into a mediation phase that could lead to a settlement.

The Lansing State Journal reported the 90-day mediation period was agreed to Wednesday by 18 attorneys attending a hearing in Grand Rapids. Nine represent the more than 115 women and girls who allege Dr. Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them.

An attorney representing the school said it agreed to mediation to expedite the case.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, faces nearly two dozen charges in Michigan. He has pleaded not guilty.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in federal court after pleading guilty last month to three child pornography charges in an unrelated case.

Trump declares disaster in Michigan counties after flooding

LANSING (AP) — President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The announcement Wednesday makes federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance also will aid the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County.

Trump's declaration also means communities statewide are eligible to participate in a program to help reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.

Gov. Rick Snyder had asked Trump for the disaster declaration.

Worker dies after tire apparently explodes in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Authorities said a 45-year-old man has died after a tire on a large front-end loader apparently exploded in southwestern Michigan.

The explosion was reported Tuesday at a business in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Gazette reported that workers said he had been using the front-end loader to move wooden industrial pallets.

WWMT-TV reported the sound of the explosion was heard throughout the area.

Police said they found the man with severe traumatic injuries and attempts to save him were unsuccessful. His name wasn't immediately released.

The death is under investigation.

Officials seek tips about poaching of 2 Tuscola County deer

LANSING (AP) — State conservation officers are appealing to the public for tips about the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said remains of the 8- and 9-point bucks were found Tuesday night. They were in a ditch near the intersection of M-25 and Clark Road in Akron Township.

The antlers of both bucks were still in full velvet, which is a vascular skin that bucks will begin shedding in the fall.

Lt. Jeremy Payne of the DNR said the poaching was "a tremendous waste of two beautiful animals."

Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, plus reimbursement costs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800. Reports can be confidential.