State Briefs

FLINT (AP) — Thunderstorms packing heavy rains Wednesday evening caused flash flooding in parts of Michigan, stranding drivers in the Flint area and snarling traffic on Detroit-area freeways.

The storms brought several inches of rain in places.

Flint residents Charlie Pearce and Felicia Ostrander helped pull people from shin-high waters after seeing live video of the flooding on Facebook. Among those they helped was Nancy Dixon, who told The Flint Journal she was heading home from work when her car stalled.

Flooding stopped traffic during Wednesday evening's rush hour period in the Detroit area. Parts of freeways including I-75, I-94 and the tunnel under downtown Detroit's Cobo Center were affected. Power was knocked out to thousands of utility customers.

State Capitol getting $70 million in improvements

LANSING (AP) — The grounds at Michigan's Capitol will be under construction for the next two years as part of $70 million in improvements to its mechanical and electrical systems.

The Capitol building in Lansing will be open during the Capitol Infrastructure Upgrade Project, but the west side will be closed. Different sections of the building will be cordoned off throughout the process.

John Truscott, vice chairman of the Michigan Capitol Commission, said it's the first time in 30 years that the building's heating and cooling systems, electrical systems, and other inner workings have been slated for an upgrade. The state Legislature earlier approved funding for the work.

Truscott said switching to more energy-efficient systems will eventually lead to a significant savings in energy bills for Capitol operations.

Man arrested after pickup injures people in bus shelter

WARREN (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested after the pickup truck he was driving struck and injured about a half-dozen people waiting inside a bus stop shelter north of Detroit.

Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols told The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens on Thursday that investigators are working with prosecutors on "appropriate charges."

Nichols said the injured people were gathered Wednesday afternoon in the bus shelter because it was raining.

Witnesses said the pickup driver appeared to be turning into a business when the truck hit the shelter.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has said two of the people injured "were kind of trapped underneath the pickup." The names and conditions of the victims were not released.

Ex-Detroit mayor restitution could be cut; hearing canceled

DETROIT (AP) — The federal government is recommending that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's restitution in his corruption case be reduced again.

A U.S. District Court filing says restitution should be about $1.5 million, down about $116,000 from about $1.6 million.

The 47-year-old Kilpatrick was due in court Aug. 23 for a hearing, but Judge Nancy Edmunds canceled that Thursday — saying she'll decide about restitution without one.

Prosecutors say the figure is "a slightly more conservative restitution amount" based on money related to a water and sewer contract. It earlier was cut from $4.5 million after a federal appeals court ruled Kilpatrick's restitution was incorrectly calculated.

Kilpatrick is in federal prison and has challenged his conviction. He was found guilty in 2013 after resigning in 2008 as mayor due to another scandal.