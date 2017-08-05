State Briefs

KEWADIN (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday in northern Michigan as a wave of severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

The weather bureau's Gaylord office said Friday that a preliminary survey of storm damage along the southern shore of Antrim County's Birch Lake showed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of about 80 mph touched down Thursday evening, leaving a quarter-mile-long trail of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for Antrim County in advance of the storms.

The agency's storm survey crew was continuing to assess damage from the storms Friday afternoon. Those storms caused power outages and followed storms Wednesday that brought flooding and knocked out electricity service to thousands in Michigan.

Priest accused of embezzlement seeks $800K seized by police

MASON (AP) — The attorney for a Michigan priest accused of bilking a Catholic church that's missing millions of dollars asked a judge Friday to authorize the release of $800,000 seized by police to his client.

The Rev. Jonathan Wehrle is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Parish in Okemos, but prosecutors said an ongoing audit shows an estimated $5 million is missing from the Lansing-area Roman Catholic church.

Wehrle's attorney argued during a Friday court hearing that the priest and his mother should have access to nearly $800,000 seized by Michigan State Police as part of the ongoing investigation, the Lansing State Journal reported.

A judge who heard that request must decide whether there's enough evidence to send Wehrle to trial. The hearing resumes Sept. 1 with testimony from Bishop Earl Boyea.

Wehrle, who founded St. Martha Parish in 1988, was placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Lansing on May 9.

Prosecutors filed an application in June for a lien against an 11,000-square-foot home the priest owns that's worth more than $1 million and sits on 10 acres. Wehrle's lawyer, Lawrence Nolan, has said money from Wehrle's family could have paid for it.

Bear, alligators captured after being set loose at sanctuary

BROWN CITY (AP) — Authorities said a bear and two alligators that got loose after locks were cut at a Michigan animal sanctuary were soon captured.

The owner of Summer Wind Farms Sanctuary near Brown City discovered that the animals were out of their enclosures Wednesday. The owner captured the alligators, but the 1-year-old bear remained missing as Sanilac County Sheriff's deputies responded.

The bear was found a few hours later at the sanctuary, which is located about 60 miles north of Detroit. The bear was tranquilized and returned to its enclosure.

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the animals' release as a criminal matter.

The sanctuary also houses tigers, cougars, monkeys and other animals. It's been dealing with federal licensing issues amid criticism from animal rights activists.

Uptick in southeastern Michigan Legionnaires' cases, state says

LANSING (AP) — State officials are working with health departments in Detroit and Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties to investigate an increase in Legionnaires' disease cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that 73 cases of legionellosis were identified in June and July in southeastern Michigan.

An average of 30 cases were identified over the same two months from 2014-2016.

A common source of the infection has not been found.

Legionellosis is a respiratory infection caused by Legionella bacteria. The bacteria are found naturally in fresh water lakes and streams, but also can be found in man-made water systems. Transmission to people occurs when mist or vapor containing the bacteria is inhaled.

Legionnaires' disease is an infection with symptoms that include fever, cough and pneumonia.