State Briefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal report released Monday proposes a $275 million array of technological and structural upgrades at a crucial site in Illinois to prevent invasive Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes and its vulnerable fish populations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers outlined its tentative plan in a report that had been scheduled for release in February but was delayed by the Trump administration, drawing criticism from members of Congress and environmental groups.

It analyzes options for upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet on the Des Plaines River, part of an aquatic chain that connects Lake Michigan to the Asian carp-infested Mississippi River watershed. The Brandon Road complex is considered a bottleneck where defenses could be strengthened against fish swimming upstream toward openings to the lake at Chicago.

Scientists say if the large, voracious carp became established in the Great Lakes, they could devastate the region's $7 billion fishing industry by out-competing native species.

The corps said the plan outlined in the 488-page document is intended to block the path of invasive species "while minimizing impacts to waterway uses and users." Elected officials and business leaders in Illinois and Indiana have said that significant changes to the Brandon Road complex could hamper cargo shipment on the busy waterway.

Among technologies the report endorses is using sound systems to create "complex noise" underwater that would deter fish from the Brandon Road area, plus installing a new approach channel and placing an electric barrier at its downstream end that would repel fish and stun them if they get too close. Other measures would include installing water jets to wash away "small and stunned fish" that might be caught up around barges, plus a new lock where floating invasive species could be flushed away and rapid-response boat mooring and launch spots.

The report says the federal government would pay 65 percent of the costs project's costs, with the rest coming from an unidentified "non-federal sponsor," which Illinois officials said probably meant their state.

The corps will take public comments on the report until Sept. 21.

Police identify woman fatally shot while confronting officers

MARINE CITY (AP) — Authorities have identified a 36-year-old woman who died after being shot while confronting officers with a gun in southeastern Michigan.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon told The Times Herald of Port Huron that Melissa Wiseman of Richmond died Friday night following a confrontation with Marine City police and Border Patrol agents.

Police in Marine City requested that the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department handle the investigation into the shooting.

Donnellon said an officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave during the investigation, which is typical in such cases.

Boater uses plastic gas tank to stay afloat on Lake Huron

LEXINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man used a plastic gas tank to help stay afloat for about three hours in Lake Huron after being knocked off a boat by a wave, police said.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Department said the 29-year-old Lexington man was out by himself on a 14-foot boat on Sunday when he was hit by the wave. He wasn't wearing a life preserver, so he emptied a plastic gas tank and used it to stay afloat.

The boat, meanwhile, was taking on water.

The department said another boater came across the man, got him out of the water and brought him to the harbor in Lexington. The man was taken to a hospital, but word on his condition wasn't immediately released.

Sheriff's deputies recovered the boat.

Farmers in 14 Michigan counties eligible for flood loans

LANSING (AP) — Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture comes after President Donald Trump last week made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties.

Trump's declaration made federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance also aids the Saginaw Chippewa tribe within Isabella County.

Monday's announcement includes those four counties and the Indian tribe, as well as other counties declared contiguous disaster areas. Those counties include Arenac, Clare, Gratiot, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Saginaw and Tuscola.

Michigan participating in public safety broadband network

LANSING (AP) — Michigan is opting into a national public safety broadband network.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley recently signed a letter for Michigan to participate in the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet.

FirstNet, in partnership with AT&T, will build, operate and maintain a secure wireless broadband communications network for Michigan's public safety community at no cost to the state for the next 25 years. It's expected to boost broadband access in rural areas.

Calley's office said the decision to join FirstNet was reached after three years of discussions with public safety officials throughout Michigan.

FirstNet was created in 2012. It followed a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that a dedicated nationwide broadband network be created to help public safety agencies communicate during large-scale emergencies.