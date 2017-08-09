State Briefs

GREENWOOD TWP. (AP) — A 62-year-old hunter safety instructor has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy who was squirrel hunting on state-owned land in Oceana County.

Roger Hoeker of Jenison was arraigned on an involuntary manslaughter charge Tuesday in 78th District Court.

State police said William "Billy" Gort Jr. of Wyoming was shot in the head during a Feb. 18 hunting trip in Greenwood Township with a teenage friend and Hoeker, who also is a mentor for a youth outreach program. Police said the teens were hunting with shotguns and Hoeker was using a small-caliber rifle.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Hoeker's attorney.

Illnesses prompt temporary shutdown of camp in Michigan

THREE RIVERS (AP) — A suspected norovirus has sickened dozens of people at a camp in southwestern Michigan, prompting officials to temporarily close the facility.

The South Bend, Indiana-based YMCA of Michiana said 46 young campers and a few staff were sickened at YMCA Camp Eberhart. The South Bend Tribune reported officials sent about 310 campers home two days early last Thursday so they could disinfect the camp.

The YMCA said it hopes to reopen the camp today.

The first 30 illnesses were reported during a camp session that ended July 29. Staff worked to disinfect the camp and warned parents, but 16 additional camper illnesses were reported starting July 30.

Norovirus is part of a family of viruses that are spread person-to-person and cause flu-like symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping.

Trial ordered for man charged in death of 4-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A West Michigan man has been ordered to stand trial in the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.

A Grand Rapids judge found enough evidence Tuesday to order trial for Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves, 25. He's charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the June death of Giovanni Mejias in Kent County’s Gaines Township.

Medical examiner Dr. David Start testified the injuries to the boy were "remarkable." An autopsy determined Giovanni died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen. Several older injuries also were found.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Kortes said nothing ties Ortiz-Nieves to the criminal allegations and suggested others could be responsible.

Six other children under the age of 11 were removed from the home. Authorities said Ortiz-Nieves cared for the children while his girlfriend worked.

Record-keeping errors by sheriff's office yields no charges

MASON (AP) — Authorities said no charges will be brought in connection with mishandled evidence by a Michigan sheriff's department that led to the dismissal of roughly 80 cases.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said in a release Tuesday he spoke with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Brian Mackie, who reviewed the case. Washtenaw Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steven Hiller confirmed the conversation and conclusion that charges wouldn't be brought.

An audit of the Ingham County Sheriff's Department evidence room earlier this year revealed nearly 1,800 cases where evidence or property was improperly tracked or missing. The missing evidence prompted prosecutors to dismiss 79 of those cases.

Wrigglesworth has apologized for the problems dating back to 2010, when his father was sheriff. Scott Wrigglesworth, who took office Jan. 1, said the case is officially closed.