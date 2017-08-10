State Briefs

LELAND (AP) — Northern Michigan authorities have identified the man whose body was discovered more than a month ago in a heavy coat in Lake Michigan.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Wednesday the 67-year-old man from Washington, D.C., died of an apparent suicide. He was found by a charter boat captain on July 4 about a mile from Leland Harbor in Leelanau County.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich said Washington detectives recently contacted his office after a friend of the man had reported him missing. Investigators and medical examiners confirmed the body was that of the missing man.

Officers said they believe the man stayed at a resort in the Ludington area, where he bought a small rubber boat. That was found floating near the body.

City official, executive to face off for state House seat

MARQUETTE (AP) — Results show a city commissioner and TV marketing executive will face off in a November election for a term in the Michigan House of Representatives that was left open after the death of an Upper Peninsula legislator.

According to preliminary results, Sara Cambensy, a Marquette commissioner, advanced in Tuesday's special Democratic primary in the 109th District with about 36 percent of the vote. Jeremy Hosking, a former regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, had less than 35 percent.

Two other Democrats were seeking to advance.

The Republican candidate is Rich Rossway, a TV marketing executive who serves on Marquette's school board and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. He was unopposed.

The district leans Democratic and covers four U.P. counties.

Rep. John Kivela killed himself in May after a drunken driving arrest.

Flint voters OK plan to update city's 43-year-old charter

FLINT (AP) — Flint voters have approved updating the city's 43-year-old charter with changes including stronger ethics standards and a requirement to create a water bill assistance plan.

The Flint Journal reported preliminary results showed the proposed charter was approved, with about 64 percent in support.

The charter was drafted over the last two years by the City of Flint Charter Review Commission. It aims to boost transparency by improving notice of public meetings to residents, creating a water and sewer bill payment assistance plan, and preventing Flint from using water and sewer funds for other matters.

The charter was drafted amid Flint's crisis with lead-tainted water. Water and sewer bills have been an issue amid the crisis.

An ombudsman would enforce ethics requirements, investigate complaints and conduct performance audits on city officials.

Former Detroit-area detective accused of stealing from police

HARPER WOODS (AP) — A former Detroit-area detective has been arraigned on multiple charges alleging he stole various items from a police department property room.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said former Harper Woods officer Michael Lynch, 37, was arraigned Wednesday on six counts of larceny, one count of heroin possession and one count of official misconduct. He received a $50,000 personal bond on condition he not use alcohol or drugs, submit to random drug testing twice a week and not possess guns or other dangerous weapons.

Prosecutors allege Lynch stole various items from the Harper Woods Police Department's property room over a week's time this past February.

Officials want help watching for invasive tree-eating beetle

LANSING (AP) — Have trees around your house? Take a few minutes to check them for an invasive beetle.

The request comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has designated August as National Tree Check Month.

In Michigan, officials are primarily worried about the Asian longhorned beetle. The distinctively large, shiny black beetles have random white blotches or spots.

They turned up in the U.S. more than 20 years ago and likely came from Asia in wood packing materials. They haven't been spotted in Michigan but have been found in neighboring Ohio.

The beetle eats its way through the insides of trees, damaging and often killing them. It prefer maples but also will infest other hardwoods.

Anyone spotting the beetle is asked to report it.