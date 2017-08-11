State Briefs

SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Marys River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula.

The Coast Guard said the 629-foot, U.S.-flagged Calumet left a steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and was heading to its next port when it ran aground late Wednesday near Sugar Island. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard said the freighter, which was not carrying cargo, is stable and there were no signs of pollution in the river linking Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

The cause is under investigation. Meanwhile, the river is closed to commercial vessels from the Soo Locks to 6 Mile Point.

The freighter's owner is working on a plan to free the vessel.

Michigan State Police dog recovering from stabbing in neck

REYNOLDS TWP. (AP) — A Michigan State Police dog is recovering after being stabbed in the neck.

The 7-year-old German shepherd named Bolt was injured when chasing two suspects Sunday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Montcalm County’s Reynolds Township, the Greenville Daily News reported.

Bolt's canine handler, Trooper David Cardenas, said the suspects were being chased in a wooded area. Bolt caught one suspect, Jose Perez Jr., and was left with a stab wound.

Officers involved in the chase found a pocketknife on the ground, which they say Perez threw after Cardenas shocked him with a Taser.

Bolt managed to catch another suspect in connection with a different crime that same day before Cardenas took him to an animal hospital. He underwent two surgeries before being released from the Michigan State University animal hospital on Tuesday.

Bolt's recovery is expected to take several weeks, but Cardenas said he shows no sign of being injured while on the job.

Man in custody after police chase, standoff shuts freeway

LUNA PIER (AP) — Police said a man has been taken into custody after a chase and standoff that closed I-75 in southeastern Michigan near the Ohio state line for several hours.

Michigan State Police said there were no injuries to the man, police or anyone else in the standoff, which ended late Thursday morning.

Police said the chase started near the Detroit suburb of Pontiac and ended near the Monroe County community of Luna Pier. Police stopped the vehicle, but said the man refused to surrender and might harm himself or others. They negotiated with him for several hours.

State police said that during the chase the man used Facebook Live to make threats toward officers, and at least one gun was recovered.

Crews to board up 11,000 Detroit vacant houses over 2 years

DETROIT (AP) — Crews are starting to board up about 11,000 vacant houses across Detroit.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday that the work is part of the city's blight eradication efforts that include demolitions and rehabbing homes that can be saved. Boarding up and securing houses can preserve them for rehabilitation.

The program is expected to take two years. Forty have been boarded up in recent days in one southwest Detroit neighborhood.

Duggan's office said there are about 25,000 blighted, vacant houses in Detroit. Of that number, 9,000 are expected to be torn down. Another 5,000 will be fixed up and reoccupied through a land bank auction and nuisance abatement program.

About 12,000 houses have been razed and 3,000 rehabbed since January 2014.

Cass County man sets himself on fire trying to exterminate bees

DOWAGIAC (AP) — A 46-year-old man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department said a neighbor was able to put out the fire by the time authorities arrived Wednesday at the injured man's home in the Dowagiac area.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Details about his condition weren't immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.