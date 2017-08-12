State Briefs

ADRIAN (AP) — A southeastern Michigan plane crash that went unreported for more than four hours left two people hurt, police said.

Lenawee County Undersheriff Troy Bevier said the crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Friday about a mile from the Lenawee County Airport outside Adrian, but went undetected until about 2:20 that afternoon when a woman passenger managed to walk to a nearby road and flag down a motorist who called 911.

Bevier said the woman and a man both suffered serious injuries and were transported to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

Bevier said the single-engine plane broke apart in the crash, with part of it caught in a tree. He said the cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration is sending investigators to the crash site.

Michigan prisons bar lipstick kisses on mail, homemade cards

LANSING (AP) — New rules at the Michigan Department of Corrections ban inmates from receiving mail with homemade greeting cards, perfume or lipstick kisses.

The rules going into effect Oct. 1 also require mail to be written in blue or black ink or lead pencil. The policy also forbids stickers, including address labels.

Department spokeswoman Holly Kramer told the Detroit Free Press the rules are aimed at banning contraband from entering prisons. She said drugs can be circulated in thin strips and concealed under a sticker or other items.

Doug Tjapkes, president of Humanity for Prisoners in Grand Haven, says inmates and their families oppose the new rules.

Brenda Bradley of Novi has sent perfume-scented letters to an imprisoned friend. She said such personal touches are a "basic human right."

Tip leads police to body in northern Michigan shallow grave

HALE (AP) — Police said a tip from an arrested woman led them to the body of a suspected homicide victim in a shallow grave behind a northern Michigan home.

State police said the body was unearthed Thursday night. The identity hasn't been confirmed, but investigators said the remains likely are those of a 72-year-old man who lived at the home in Hale and hadn't been seen for a few weeks. Police didn't say how he may have been killed.

The dig began after police this week responded to a domestic violence report at another Iosco County home. Police said they arrested a woman and, while they took her to jail, she brought up a homicide and gave troopers the Hale home's address.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man as the investigation continued.

3 arrested in Detroit drive-by that killed 14-year-old girl

DETROIT (AP) — Three men have been arrested in the slaying of a 14-year-old girl and wounding of her 17-year-old brother and another person during a drive-by shooting in Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 19-year-old Robert H. Moore faces first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, using a firearm during a felony and other charges.

Prosecutors also said Dwayne Sharpe, 24, and Anthony Rodgers, 19, face first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Shots were fired into the living room of a northeast Detroit home at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 3. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Moore and Sharpe were arraigned Thursday. Rodgers was arraigned Friday. They face Aug. 23 probable cause conferences and Aug. 30 preliminary examinations.

Businesses dealing with flood damage to get help with loans

MIDLAND (AP) — A business recovery center is coming to mid-Michigan to help firms affected by severe summer storms and flooding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said the center is opening Monday at the United Way of Midland to help answer questions and give information about disaster loans. Staff will also help businesses complete Small Business Administration loan applications.

The late June storms caused flooding that closed numerous roads. Disaster declarations were made by the state for Midland and Isabella counties.

Preliminary assessments showed damage to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

The SBA offers economic injury disaster loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Towing in Detroit under scrutiny as city cancels permits

DETROIT (AP) — Towing operations in Detroit are coming under increased scrutiny, with the city canceling permits of nearly two dozen companies that handle vehicles for the police department.

The city's Law Department said this week that the Board of Police Commissioners didn't have the authority to approve the 21 towing operators or towing permits.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Melvin "Butch" Hollowell said in a statement that Detroit "has an obligation to ensure that proper contracting procedures for towing and all other services are followed." He said towing contracts will be put out again for bid.

Commissioner Willie Bell said the city's opinion is "misguided" and will be fought.

Towing is expected to continue as legal issues are worked out. The Board of Police Commissioners plans to take up the matter again next week.