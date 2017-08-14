Michigan Votes

Senate Bill 255 and House Bill 4086: Impose licensure on home inspectors. Introduced by Sen. Michael Green (R) and Rep. Jim Tedder (R), respectively, to impose licensure, fees, “apprentice” requirements, regulations, exams and more on home inspection services. A state board comprised of incumbent providers and others would establish requirements for new entrants, with existing providers partially exempt.

Senate Bill 269: Repeal crime of threatening excommunication for voting the “wrong” way. Introduced by Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R), to repeal a law that makes it a misdemeanor for a member of a religious society to try to influence how another member votes in an election by threatening excommunication, dismissal or expulsion.

Senate Bill 292: Ban new underwater oil pipelines. Introduced by Sen. Rick Jones (R), to prohibit any new underwater oil pipelines in Great Lakes waters. Existing pipeline operators would have to submit a detailed risk analysis to state regulators within 90 days, and shut their lines down if regulators deem that “public trust” would be “impaired” by leaving them open.

Senate Bill 327: Mandate state contract bidders get “equal pay certificate of compliance.” Introduced by Sen. Coleman Young II (D), to mandate that firms accepting larger state contracts get an “equal pay certificate of compliance” by showing they are not guilty of sex discrimination, and that they pay compensation based on a concept of “comparable worth” specified in the bill. A firm would have to pay $150 to get this certificate, and answer detailed questions about employee compensation, the gender and pay of current employees and any others posed state officials.

Senate Bill 395: Make it a crime for ballot access petitioners to lie. Introduced by Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. (D), to make it a crime for a ballot access petition circulator to misrepresent the contents of a ballot question or recall petition, or whether the circulator is paid or a volunteer.

House Bill 4377: Require advance notice of corporate subsidy claims. Introduced by Rep. Robert Kosowski (D), to require the beneficiaries of very large corporate subsidies that were granted to select firms in the 2000s to notify the Department of Treasury 90 days in advance of when they plan to collect tax “credits,” which in most cases are likely cash payments from the state (although the details are kept secret).

House Bill 4503: Ban using zoning to ban Airbnb-type rentals. Introduced by Rep. Jason Sheppard (R), to prohibit local governments from using zoning laws to prohibit homeowners from letting out their property for vacation or short-term rentals, which would apply to using services like Airbnb.

House Bill 4530: Establish seven-year sunset on administrative rules. Introduced by Rep. Shane Hernandez (R), to place a seven-year sunset on any new rules or regulations imposed by a state agency under administrative law powers delegated to it by the Legislature. At the end of seven years, the rule would remain in effect only if the agency requested an extension and the Legislature approved it.

House Bills 4570 to 4572: Increase state regulation of gas and oil pipelines. Introduced by Democratic Reps. Tom Cochran, Kristy Pagan and Yousef Rabhi, to increase state regulations, oversight and inspections of oil pipelines on Great Lakes bottomlands.

House Bill 4573: Let townships impose property tax for mosquito control. Introduced by Rep. Tim Sneller (D), to permit townships to impose special assessment property taxes for mosquito abatement, which would permit them to use existing tax revenue for other spending instead.

House Bill 4578: Increase tobacco and e-cigarette taxes. Introduced by Rep. Henry Yanez (D), to increase the state cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack, which would bring the total state tax up to $3.50 per pack, plus another $1.01 imposed by the federal government. The tax on cigars and other types of tobacco including electronic smoking devices would be raised from 32 percent of the wholesale price to 81 percent.

Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.

Huizenga votes

Congress was not in session last week, so there are no votes on record for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.