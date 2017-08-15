State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is speaking out against hate and violence following the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly confrontation in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Snyder released a statement Monday saying, "Hate speech and violence are not welcome in Michigan — it's not representative of who Michiganders truly are or of the future we want to build for our children."

Snyder said history has shown "hate begets hate and violence begets violence. On the other hand, unity and cooperation have shown how much we can accomplish when we respect our neighbors, embrace our differences, and focus our energy on how we can all move forward and prosper together."

Vigils and rallies seeking to counter the Virginia violence occurred Sunday in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Traverse City.

2 arraigned in slaying of man, 72, found in shallow grave

TAWAS CITY (AP) — A second man has been arraigned after being arrested in connection with the slaying of a 72-year-old northern Michigan man whose body was found in a shallow grave behind his home.

Christopher R. Grinnell, 24, of Bay City was arraigned Monday in Iosco County District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to a felony in the death of Roger Lee Knickerbocker of Hale. The judge set a $1 million cash-surety bond.

Daniel J. Olar, 20, was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge and is being held without bond.

Grinnell and Olar both are to appear for probable cause hearings on Aug. 22.

Investigators said Knickerbocker was killed on or about Aug. 3. A tip from an arrested woman led police to Knickerbocker's body last week.

Divers recover body near site of Lake Superior boat mishap

MUNISING (AP) — Police said divers searching the waters of Lake Superior for a missing person after a boating accident have recovered a body.

Michigan State Police said the Alger County Dive Team located the body Monday near the site of the accident near Au Train Island. The name of the person hasn't been released.

Police said a large wave swamped a pontoon boat Sunday evening, sending all seven occupants overboard. Six of the occupants were rescued and treated for hypothermia.

The island is located a short distance off shore between Marquette and Munising.

Grants available to support urban forestry projects in Michigan

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking applications for grants supporting tree plantings and other activities that boost urban and community forest growth.

Officials say up to $90,000 in federal funds is available for projects around the state. Applicants can seek up to $20,000, depending on the project type.

All grants require a one-to-one match of funds. They can be cash contributions or services.

Local governments, nonprofit organizations, schools and tribal governments are eligible to apply.

In addition to planting trees, grants can be used for urban forest management, planning and training. Arbor Day celebrations and materials also can be funded.

Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 22. Funded projects must take place on land that's owned by or accessible to the public.