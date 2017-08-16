State Briefs

GRAND HAVEN (AP) — A former youth pastor has admitted to sexually abusing a young boy in Ottawa County a decade ago.

Daniel Hoffman, 31, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, WOOD-TV reported. He's jailed without bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Authorities said Hoffman was being treated at a hospital for mental health issues last year when he told a nurse about the abuse.

The victim, a former neighbor of Hoffman in Jenison who is now an adult, told detectives that it happened between 2003 and 2008. Hoffman was charged in May.

Since the period when the alleged abused took place, Hoffman worked in a school district and as a youth minister.

Injunction stands against $2.5M to Michigan private schools

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has turned down an appeal in a dispute over public aid for private schools.

A judge last month put a freeze on $2.5 million for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements at private schools. The money was approved by lawmakers in 2016, but critics say it violates the Michigan Constitution.

The appeals court on Monday said it found no grounds to get involved immediately. It means the injunction will stand. The court still is determining whether private schools can intervene in the lawsuit by public school groups.

Michael Steinberg of the American Civil Liberties Union said Michigan tax dollars can't go to private schools, directly or indirectly.

Police seek man who hung US flag with swastika over highway

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who hung an American flag with a swastika painted on it from an overpass over I-196.

Police said officers were called to the overpass shortly before 7 a.m. Monday on a report of a man who was seen hanging the flag from the overpass. Officers removed the flag about 10 minutes later.

Police said the suspect was described as a male in his 20s with black hair and wearing a leather jacket. He was seen walking in the grass down toward the highway.

Muskegon day care operator strikes deal after 1-year-old's death

MUSKEGON (AP) — A day care provider has pleaded no contest to attempted child neglect, four months after a 1-year-old boy died at her Muskegon home.

Keysha Collins will be on probation for a year under a deal struck Friday in a Muskegon County court. She's not accused of injuring Korey Brown, but authorities said she failed to properly supervise children.

The toddler who died was found unresponsive by his mother in April.

Collins' home was licensed for 12 children, including some who stayed overnight, the Muskegon Chronicle reported.

Snyder kayaks in the Upper Peninsula to promote tourism

MUNISING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has kayaked around Grand Island in Lake Superior to promote tourism.

Snyder began a tour of the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday by paddling near Munising and later visiting the Pictured Rocks Interpretive Center. He said he and other state officials went under an arch and into a "beautiful" cave, calling the experience "pure Michigan."

He told reporters he saw three eagles in one tree alone.

Officials are focused on promoting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and other popular tourism spots as a destination other times of the year — not just summer.

Later, Snyder promoted professional trades instruction programs at a high school in Ishpeming.

His U.P. tour will continue today in Marquette, Kingsford and Hermansville.

Governor creates new council to fight opioid epidemic

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has created a state council to better coordinate Michigan's fight against the opioid epidemic.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley will lead the council that was established by Snyder's executive order Tuesday.

The formation of the Council on Opioid and Prescription Drug Enforcement was recommended by a prescription drug and opioid abuse task force in 2015. It will address, develop and maintain relationships among local, state and federal agencies that enforce drug laws and regulations.

The new council will meet monthly and is meant to be different from the Michigan Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Commission, which Snyder created more than a year ago.