State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in July, but the number of people in the workforce declined for a third straight month.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced Wednesday the latest rate declined from 3.8 percent in June and compared with a July 2016 rate of 4.9 percent. The state rate in July compared with a national rate of 4.3 percent.

The agency said Michigan's workforce shrunk by 24,000 during July and total employment declined by 18,000. The number of unemployed workers fell by 7,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said the latest figures reflect fewer people in Michigan's labor market actively seeking employment. He said monthly job growth so far this year has lagged behind gains posted in 2016.

Michigan man dies trying to spread father's ashes in lake

AU TRAIN (AP) — A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.

Robert Louis, 59, died shortly after he and six other passengers fell out of their wooden kit boat near Au Train in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, WLUC-TV reported.

Louis' brother, John "Joe" Louis, said the group was out to honor the final wishes of the brothers' father, who died two weeks ago after battling Alzheimer's disease.

Michigan State Police said the six other boaters were rescued and were being treated for hypothermia.

The Alger County Sheriff's Department found Robert Louis' body on Monday.

A witness from the shore told police he saw the group's boat sharply turn for reasons currently unknown, spilling everyone into the water. Police said the boat's throttle was still open when everyone fell out of the boat.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

Man, 20, gets life for slaying on college campus

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a 34-year-old homeless woman on a college campus in Grand Rapids.

Marcus Bivins learned his sentence Wednesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder last month in the April 2016 death of 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon of Muskegon. Police said the two didn't know one another and described the crime as random.

Authorities said Bivins beat and stabbed Huntoon outside a parking ramp at Grand Rapids Community College. Surveillance video showed Bivins tried to hide her body between some shrubs. After a witness called police to report someone dragging what appeared to be a body, responding officers found the woman's body.

Bivins' attorney said he heard voices and sought to have him found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Man charged following vandalism at northern Michigan church

ESCANABA (AP) — Authorities said a 19-year-old man has been charged with arson after a church in Michigan's Upper Peninsula was vandalized and set on fire.

The Daily Press reported Thomas Andrew Harris of Gladstone was charged Tuesday in Delta County District Court and was jailed in lieu of $175,000 bond. He's due back in court later this month.

Harris also faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny and malicious destruction of property.

Police in Escanaba said they found the Harbor Lights Church of God filled with smoke on Monday night and walls of the church had been spray painted. Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the church's kitchen area.

Authorities are working to determine if others were involved.

Small Michigan city decides to keep local police force

PINCONNING (AP) — A small Michigan city has decided to retain its police force for at least the next three years.

The Pinconning City Council voted Tuesday to approve a three-year contract for one full-time officer and one part-time officer, the Bay City Times reported.

Pinconning police Sgt. Terry Spencer said keeping a local police force "is in the best interest of the citizens who actually reside in the city of Pinconning."

The vote comes after a months-long debate over police contracts in the city. The newspaper said Pinconning's police department runs on a budget of about $110,000 per year.

5-county Michigan parks chief resigning amid investigation

BRIGHTON (AP) — The head of a five-county park system in southeastern Michigan is resigning amid an internal investigation.

The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority hasn't explained the investigation. But the Livingston Daily Press & Argus of Howell and the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday that George Phifer submitted a letter of resignation. Phifer had been placed on paid leave in June amid the ongoing probe.

The Huron-Clinton system has 13 parks in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, and is supported through property taxes.

Phifer worked for the park system since 2008, when he was hired as police chief.

Metroparks Police Chief Michael Reese is expected to continue serving as acting director for the immediate future. He said the agency can't comment on personnel matters.