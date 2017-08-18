State Briefs

EAST LANSING (AP) — Michigan State University on Thursday denied a request by a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer to rent space on the campus for a September event, following rejections by other large schools.

The East Lansing school said in a statement the decision was made "due to significant concerns about public safety" and cited last weekend's "tragic violence" in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community," the statement read.

The University of Florida on Wednesday also denied a request by Spencer's National Policy Institute to rent space, as Texas A&M University had done.

Spencer told The Associated Press Thursday afternoon that Michigan State's decision was "obvious censorship of me, for my views by a public institution."

Spencer was among those who rallied last weekend in Charlottesville in support of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The day included violent clashes and a car crash that killed a woman who was among the counter-demonstrators.

West Michigan city dropping Robert E. Lee name from showboat

LOWELL (AP) — The city of Lowell is stripping the name Robert E. Lee from its new showboat.

City Manager Mike Burns said in a statement Thursday a committee this year has been considering new names for the boat, which it expects to begin building next year. He said officials in the city 16 miles east of Grand Rapids "recognize that the name is offensive to many."

The boat named for the Confederate Civil War general was closed in January due to safety concerns, and the city received a state grant to build a new showboat.

The Robert E. Lee was built in 1935 to resemble riverboat steamers that traveled the Mississippi River. It was rebuilt in 1979 after a storm damaged the first one.

3 arrested after drone drops cellphone, drugs to prison yard

IONIA (AP) — Michigan prison officials said three people have been arrested after trying to use a drone to smuggle a cellphone and drugs into a prison.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said two guards at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia heard the drone in the prison yard shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Moments later, the drone dropped a package near a housing unit.

The corrections department said that as officers responded to the scene, the drone dropped a second package.

Department spokesman Chris Gautz said local law enforcement officers detained three people in a vehicle near the prison.

Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said the three haven't been charged yet. Authorities haven't released their names.

1970s car pulled from Michigan pond; human remains inside

BUENA VISTA TWP. (AP) — A 1970s car pulled from a pond this week in Michigan had human remains inside and may have been underwater for years, police said.

The discovery of the Buick sedan was made Tuesday in Saginaw County's Buena Vista Township by workers removing barrels from the pond.

Township police Detective Sgt. Greg Klecker told The Saginaw News the car had an older license plate. He didn't specify how many years the car may have been in the water.

A review of the remains by forensic scientists was expected to help identify them.

The pond is on state property. Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall said the barrels were being removed because someone reported they were in the pond. The contents weren't known.

2-year investigation targets northern Michigan theft ring

ROSE TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a two-year investigation has resulted in authorities breaking up a theft ring that operated in at least eight northern Michigan counties.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Department said it executed a search warrant on Wednesday in Rose Township and seized a semi-truck load of stolen items as well as other stolen property. A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges including conducting a criminal enterprise.

Several other people also are facing charges.

The Sheriff's Department said the thefts mostly were of tools and sporting goods from homes and storage units. More stolen items were found during a search at the home of the man's mother in Iosco County.

In addition to Ogemaw and Iosco counties, investigators said the theft ring operated in Alcona, Crawford, Missaukee Montmorency, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.

Police giving tickets to trespassers at sunflower field

NORTHFIELD TWP. (AP) — Rows and rows of sunflowers in a Washtenaw County field are popular — maybe too popular.

Police in Northfield Township have been giving trespassing tickets to people who enter the field for photos and a closer look. Public Safety Chief William Wagner told The Ann Arbor News that some visitors have been cutting flowers and trampling others.

Wagner said it's not fair to growers who make a living by growing sunflowers. He said officers sometimes have found 20-30 people taking photos as the sun rises or sets.

Wagner is urging people to stay on the road shoulder and be aware of traffic.