State Briefs

KINGSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and crops in Michigan's Thumb region.

The weather service said Friday that preliminary findings from a survey team show that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 mph touched down Thursday evening near the Tuscola County community of Kingston.

The storm left a 3-mile-long track of damage in that area about 70 miles north of Detroit. There were no reports of injuries, but the storm damaged trees and crops and stripped away roofing material from at least one building.

The tornado was produced by severe thunderstorms that cut across Michigan on Thursday evening, dumping heavy rains, toppling trees and flipping over a trailer.

Protesters briefly block Lansing streets in prisons protest

LANSING (AP) — A group of protesters briefly shut down streets in downtown Lansing during a rally Friday where they protested the prison system in Michigan and across the nation.

The protesters chanted and banged drums as they blocked streets in Michigan's capital during their protest outside the Michigan Department of Corrections headquarters.

Upset motorists honked their horns and at least one vehicle drove slowly through the crowd of protesters, who moved aside.

Organizer Alejo Stark, a 27-year-old from East Lansing, told the crowd that prisons are engaged in fascism, racism and slavery. He said prisons "don't stop the violence in our society, they produce it."

The Lansing State Journal reported the march was planned in solidarity with a march scheduled for today in Washington, D.C., focusing on the human rights of prisoners.

Man accused of online threats in Michigan gets probation

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man who authorities say posted threatening, anti-Semitic messages on Twitter has been placed on probation for two years in West Michigan.

David Lenio, 31, of Grand Rapids learned his punishment on Thursday after being convicted in July of malicious use of a telecommunications device, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

Lenio also was charged in 2015 in Flathead County, Montana, with making online threats to schools and religious leaders. An agreement to delay prosecution was reached in that case.

In Michigan, Lenio was accused of tweeting about killing Jewish religious leaders and shooting up schools. He was acquitted of more serious charges of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lenio was also ordered to get mental health treatment and not use social media or the internet.

Former credit union CEO to face trial on embezzlement counts

SAGINAW (AP) — A mid-Michigan man accused of stealing more than $710,000 from a credit union during his time as its CEO is heading to trial.

Stanley Hayes, 45, was ordered Friday to stand trial after he waived his preliminary exam. He faces 13 felony counts, including nine counts of embezzling.

Hayes' trial was ordered nearly a year after the Valley State Credit Union was declared in "unsafe and unsound condition" and placed into a conservatorship by state officials.

Hayes was CEO of the Saginaw Township financial institution from 2005 until he was fired in 2016.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said that during his time as CEO, Hayes allegedly used money embezzled from the credit union to pay for his insurance, property taxes, travel and other personal expenses.

Ex-union official in Detroit charged in labor payoff scandal

DETROIT (AP) — A former union official in Detroit has been charged with making more than $40,000 in purchases for herself and others with money from Fiat Chrysler.

Virdell King is the fourth person charged in the case. The government said Al Iacobelli, who was a Fiat Chrysler labor executive, gave credit cards to some officials at the United Auto Workers. Bills were paid with money from a company-sponsored training center.

The conspiracy charge against King was filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely.

King retired in 2016 after working in the UAW's Chrysler department. Her attorney, John Shea, declined to comment Friday.

The government quotes a former Fiat Chrysler employee as saying the goal was to keep UAW officials "fat, dumb and happy."