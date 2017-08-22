State Briefs

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Michigan man is dead in a semitrailer accident in the North Dakota oil patch.

The Highway Patrol said 69-year-old Clarence Cunningham, of Grand Rapids was run over by his own truck at about 8 a.m. Sunday at a rural well site.

The circumstances of the incident aren't clear. The patrol said it appears the truck began to roll after Cunningham got out, and he was run over when he tried to get back into the truck and fell off the running board.

Two rescued from trench collapse in suburban Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (AP) — Emergency crews have rescued two men who were buried in dirt up to their hips after a trench collapsed at a residential construction site in suburban Detroit.

Chesterfield Township Police Chief Bradley Kersten said the two men apparently were digging a foundation and preparing to pour concrete when a trench wall caved in at about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Both men were alert and conscious and talking to rescuers until being freed. One was pulled out at about 5:30 p.m. and the other about 45 minutes later.

Both men were transported to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

Kersten said the rescue was complicated by its location along a canal that left the dirt unstable and very moist.

Michigan lawmakers must turn over records to Tesla, judge says

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled two Michigan lawmakers must surrender to Tesla Motors Inc. records of their communications with lobbyists over a law barring the electric car maker from selling directly to customers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ellen Carmody denied efforts by Republican Sen. Joe Hune of Gregory and Republican Rep. Jason Sheppard of Lambertville to quash the subpoenas.

The Detroit Free Press reported the lawmakers had argued that their communications with third parties were privileged and should remain private, but Carmody ruled Monday that relevant communications between them and "non-legislative third parties" such as lobbyists and constituents must be surrendered.

A message seeking comment was left with Attorney General Bill Schuette's office.

Tesla last year sued Michigan over the 2014 law that ensures automakers can only sell through independent, franchised dealerships.

Police investigate alleged Twitter hack of Senate candidate

LANSING (AP) — State police are investigating after Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lena Epstein said someone hacked her campaign's Twitter account last week and "liked" posts from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Epstein, who is Jewish, has said any suggestion that she supports "this type of hateful ideology is extremely disturbing." Her campaign released a statement Monday from a private investigator that says his forensic exam confirmed there was an intrusion into the account by "nefarious means" and it was not associated with Epstein's campaign or staff.

Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said the agency's Cyber Command Center is investigating the matter.

Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon has questioned Epstein's claim that her Twitter account was hacked, calling it "ridiculous."

Ex-Serbian militiaman convicted of lying for US citizenship

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Serbian militia member charged with killing a Bosnian Muslim couple in 1994 faces up to 10 years in prison and losing his U.S. citizenship after lying to obtain it.

Alexander Kneginich, 57, of Crown Point, Indiana, was convicted Friday of fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizenship in 2007 by denying he had ever been charged with a crime while he faced murder charges in Bosnia and Herzegovina stemming from the slayings during the Bosnian conflict. He admitted the deception earlier this month during a guilty-plea hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Kneginich is due to be sentenced Nov. 14. Prosecutors say revoking his U.S. citizenship is required by law because of the conviction and that he faces eventual deportation or extradition back to Bosnia and Herzegovina.