State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Republican Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot launched his campaign for secretary of state on Tuesday, proposing a "voter integrity" plan with a strict photo ID requirement and other components he said would eradicate suspicions of fraud.

"I'm not saying there's fraud right now, but we need to remove any doubts that there may be fraud," Grot told reporters after announcing his candidacy on the Capitol steps alongside some two-dozen supporters.

At the event, Grot was endorsed by freshman U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, whose district includes Grot's home turf of Macomb County.

"He's been a leader on conservative issues in this state," Mitchell said.

GOP and Democratic delegates will choose their secretary of state nominees at conventions next summer. Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is barred from seeking a third term. It has been more than 22 years since a Democrat last held the office, which oversees elections and issues driver's licenses and plates.

Grot, a 65-year-old immigrant from Poland, contributed $63,000 to his campaign through late July. He will battle state Sen. Mike Kowall of Oakland County's White Lake Township and potentially others for the GOP nomination.

Ex-state lawmaker wins appeal over run for Detroit council

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court won't stop a former state lawmaker from seeking a seat on the Detroit City Council.

Virgil Smith had agreed not to seek elective office for five years when he pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-wife's car. But that part of the deal was thrown out by a judge, who said it was unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 decision Tuesday, the appeals court said the judge made the right call. Judges Deborah Servitto and Michael Kelly said it would be "coercion" to allow prosecutors to try to negotiate a politician's future as part of a plea deal.

In dissent, Judge Michael Riordan said the plea deal should have been set aside at the prosecutor's request after Wayne County Judge Lawrence Talon stripped some key conditions.

Man dies after jumping fence to get into closed public pool

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Police said a 21-year-old man apparently drowned in a closed public pool after he jumped a fence at a Grand Rapids park to get inside.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the man was part of a group of men who jumped the fence at Richmond Park.

Police responded after getting a call shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday that the man was unresponsive. Officers pulled him out of the pool and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The pool hadn't been scheduled to open until around midday Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Press reported. It has been closed until further notice.

An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Police questioned and released one man. They were looking for another man Tuesday as the investigation into the death was ongoing.

Body found amid search for suspect in grandmother's slaying

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (AP) — Authorities believe they've found the body of a 15-year-old boy who was sought following the stabbing death of his 65-year-old grandmother in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department got a call early Tuesday from a man reporting the woman had been stabbed and his son had left a note saying he was going to kill her. She was found with multiple stab wounds in her bedroom in the Springfield Township home.

The department said the woman's car was found in the village of Holly and a body believed to be that of the boy was found on railroad tracks. They said the body had been hit by a train.

Investigators found a large kitchen knife at the home that's believed to have been used in the killing.

Michigan man in 1995 murder case released from prison

JACKSON (AP) — A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 killing of a man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television has been released from prison.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said Jonathan Schmitz, 47, was released Tuesday.

Schmitz was 24 when an acquaintance, 32-year-old Scott Amedure, revealed that he was romantically interested in Schmitz during a taping of the “Jenny Jones Show.” Schmitz, who said he wasn't gay, fatally shot Amedure three days after the taping.

Schmitz turned himself in to police, saying he killed Amedure because he was embarrassed on national TV.

He was sentenced to 25-50 years for second-degree murder. He was granted parole after a March hearing.