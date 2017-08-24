State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff today on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of late former U.S. Rep. Vern Ehlers.

A service in Ehler's honor is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids. He died Aug. 15.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Friday.

Charge filed in death of a West Michigan fire chief along I-94

COMSTOCK TWP. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a fire chief who was hit while responding to a crash in southwestern Michigan.

Brandon Clevenger of Springfield was charged Tuesday with reckless driving causing death. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said he was driving nearly 90 mph and distracted by his phone just seconds before hitting a cement median wall. The car then crossed lanes on I-94 and struck Ed Switalski.

The 55-year-old Switalski served as chief of Comstock Township Fire and Rescue for four years.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Clevenger asked for a court-appointed attorney. A judge set a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.

Clevenger is due back in court Sept. 5 for a pre-exam conference and Sept. 12 for a preliminary examination.

Michigan man gets life sentence in stepdaughter's death

LANSING (AP) — A Lansing-area man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter after she interrupted his nap has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole.

Thomas McClellan of Holt declined to speak in court Wednesday.

Judge Joyce Draganchuk said there's no explanation for what happened to Luna Younger last November. The sentence for first-degree murder was mandatory.

McClellan told police that he stabbed Luna and then set fire to the Lansing-area apartment to destroy evidence. During a recorded confession played during the trial, McClellan said he killed the girl because she interrupted his nap and asked for something to eat.

The judge said the public will only "hurt ourselves by dwelling on the why."

Defense attorney Patrick Crowley said it was a "wicked act," but that McClellan isn't a "wicked man."

Flint councilman pawned his government laptop

FLINT (AP) — A Flint City Council member accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop has pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.

The misdemeanor charge against Councilman Eric Mays was announced Wednesday. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said "it's time for this matter to be put behind us."

The Flint Journal quotes police as saying Mays pawned his laptop computer for a $100 loan on nine occasions. He last got the laptop back in May by paying $116 at Music Man Pawnshop.

Mays has told the newspaper that the laptop was safer at the pawn shop than at Flint City Hall.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27.

Michigan groups team up to fight deadly oak tree disease

LANSING (AP) — Private, nonprofit and governmental organizations are teaming up to fight a deadly fungus endangering Michigan's oak trees.

The Oak Wilt Coalition's goal is to boost public awareness of oak wilt disease.

The group is led by the Arboriculture Society of Michigan. Other partners include the Michigan Association of Conservation Districts, the state departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture, Michigan State University, ReLeaf Michigan, and various electric utility and tree-care companies.

Oak wilt has been spotted across much of the Lower Peninsula and the western Upper Peninsula. At first, it makes leaves wilt. Then it kills the tree in a matter of weeks.

It can be transmitted by insects moving to fresh wounds on oaks, including those caused by pruning. The fungus also can spread through root systems.