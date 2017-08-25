State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A driver hit an elderly couple walking their dogs in Grand Rapids, killing one of them and one of the dogs, police said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said 75-year-old Joy Gillette was walking with her 77-year-old husband on Wednesday night when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road. Police said Gillette was pronounced dead at a hospital and her husband was hospitalized with serious injuries.

One dog died of crash injuries at the scene and the other returned to the couple's Grand Rapids home, police said.

The vehicle ended up in a nearby ravine. Police said the 34-year-old woman who was driving and her passenger weren't injured.

The crash is under investigation, but police said alcohol may be a factor.

Man sentenced to 28-90 years for Grand Rapids party shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 28-90 years in prison for a shooting at a Grand Rapids party that killed one person and injured eight others.

Jokari Lowery, 21, learned his sentence Thursday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder for killing 21-year-old Juwan Boykin on Oct. 9, 2016.

The Grand Rapids Press reported Lowery said in court he didn't shoot Boykin, but Kent County Circuit Judge Mark Trusock told him he stood over the victim and shot him five times. The judge said, "This was clearly a cold-blooded, well thought-out execution."

Police believe the shooting at the party inside a shuttered business was gang-related.

Central Michigan coal plant to shut down by 2025

LANSING (AP) — A coal-burning power plant in the Lansing area will go offline by 2025.

The Lansing State Journal reported that the planned retirement of Delta Township's Erickson Power Plant is part of an agreement the Lansing Board of Water & Light made with the Sierra Club, an environmental group.

The utility also made plans in 2015 to retire the coal-burning Eckert Power Plant in Lansing by 2020. Its website says the two plants create more than 500 megawatts of power combined.

Sierra Club Beyond Clean Coal Campaign Director Regina Strong said the group planned to sue the utility for environmental violations at the plants before the agreement was made.

Utility spokesman Stephen Serkaian said the utility plans to replace the plant with a mix of renewable energy, energy efficiency and natural gas.

Man exonerated after 25 years seeks millions from Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who served 25 years in prison for murder based on sham evidence has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $100 million, saying police deliberately framed him by switching bullets to win a conviction.

Desmond Ricks, 51, was released from prison in May after new tests supported his remarkable claim: Detroit police intentionally pinned him with a homicide in 1992.

An analysis of two bullets taken from the victim and still in police storage showed they didn't match a gun that was presented as the murder weapon.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the case. They also said the statute of limitations barred them from investigating officers involved in Ricks' arrest.

"Since the officers cannot be put in prison, this is the only way to begin to right a horrific misconduct and the harm to our criminal justice system," said Ricks' attorney, Wolfgang Mueller.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, names the city of Detroit and two retired officers as defendants. Ricks' two daughters are also plaintiffs in the case.

Bridge construction restores St. Marys River rapids flow

SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — Officials are celebrating the conclusion of the Little Rapids Restoration Project, which is boosting water flow on the St. Marys River near Sault Ste. Marie.

The project included building a new bridge to replace two deteriorating causeway culverts between Sugar Island and the island ferry dock.

It re-established the flow of water to the Little Rapids for the first time in more than 50 years. The upgrade is expected to benefit fish populations, sport fishing and wildlife in the area.

Lake Superior State University is monitoring the ecological effects.

Jon Allan of Michigan's Office of the Great Lakes said the project moves the St. Marys River closer to eligibility for removal from a list of highly degraded areas in the eight-state region.

The Palace of Auburn Hills to close after Bob Seger concert

AUBURN HILLS (AP) — An arena that's been the home of the Detroit Pistons for nearly three decades will close next month.

Palace Sports and Entertainment confirmed its plans Thursday for The Palace of Auburn Hills, saying a Bob Seger concert on Sept. 23 will be the arena's final event.

The Pistons announced last year that the NBA team would move to Little Caesars Arena, a new venue in Detroit that will also house the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. The Pistons are heading there after 29 seasons playing their home games in Auburn Hills.

Future plans for The Palace site haven't yet been announced.

Detroit will have all four of its major pro teams playing within a few blocks of each other, with the Tigers and Lions at stadiums near Little Caesars Arena.